Cloudinary recognized by Gartner as leading digital media asset management platform

Hi-tech company Cloudinary, which develops technologies for managing digital media in the cloud, was recognized as a visionary in Gartner's 2024 report which examined digital media asset management platforms.

"Gartner's recognition underscores the company's commitment to innovation and a forward-thinking strategic approach," said Nadav Superman, co-founder and chief product officer at Cloudinary.

Cloudinary, a company whose platform hosts two million users in approximately 10,000 organizations worldwide, has developed GenAI-based technologies for digital media management in the cloud, including automatic editing, personalization, optimization, and display of images and videos on websites and applications, which contribute to streamlining work processes, improving quality and products, shortening new product launch schedules, reducing costs by up to 60%, and increasing the engagement of companies' customers.

Automation processes free employees in companies from the need for exhausting manual work and allow them to focus on creative tasks, and with its help, processes that took days and weeks are shortened to just a few minutes.

Cloudinary employs approximately 400 people in Israel, the US, and Europe and is currently recruiting employees for the development, marketing and product implementation teams among new customers.

Cloudinary's clients

Adidas, Bleacher Report, Etsy, Fiverr, Grubhub, Minted, and Paul Smith are just a handful of Cloudinary's clients. They use it to manage marketing and advertising campaigns, maintain and refresh websites and applications and other digital assets. The company has an array of over 300 partner companies, integrations and extensions and annual revenues of over $100 million.

"Our platform enables companies to deliver the high-quality visual experiences they expect to hundreds of millions of consumers around the world at scale and increase their sales by leveraging AI tools and advanced technologies," Superman concluded.