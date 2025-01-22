Through business and public leadership, Terry Newman is redefining Israel's identity

Terry Newman, entrepreneur and chairman of the public board of directors of BINA, speaks about the need to connect the business and public worlds to advance Israeli society: “We must redesign the identity of the state.”

“When I was young, I thought politicians controlled the world. Very quickly, I discovered that entrepreneurs are actually those who bring about true change,” says Terry Newman, entrepreneur and chairman of the public board of directors of BINA - the Home of Israeli Judaism and host of the podcast “A Fresh Perspective.”

Newman, 43, was born in London and has lived in Israel for two decades. He began his career in the political system in Britain as a chief of staff in the House of Lords but soon realized that real influence lies in the business world.

“Entrepreneurs are the ones shaping the new technologies of the future,” he says. After moving to Israel, Newman worked in consulting and established thriving companies in the healthcare and construction sectors in Israel, the Middle East, and South America. “To truly make an impact,” he explains, “means integrating the business world with the public world.”

According to Newman, these boundaries are blurring more than ever today, and he cites Elon Musk, who assisted in Donald Trump’s election as US President, as a prominent example of crossing over between areas of influence. “If you want to make this world better, you have to be a player in the business world.”

Newman explains that promoting economic relationships between Israel and Muslim countries, like those formed with Egypt and the UAE, contributes to the state’s long-term security. “The most important language in this world is the language of business,” he says. “The world is built on interests, and there is no more common interest than making a profit together and strengthening the local economy. I always say, ‘Make money, not war.’”

After making aliyah, Newman enlisted in the IDF and, upon receiving his military discharge, founded and invested in successful companies. However, what drives him more than anything is social involvement. “When I think of those who dedicate their lives to social activity, when they thank us for our support and assistance, I tell them, ‘Thank you. Thank you for investing your talents.’ All we can do is contribute the resources we have and raise more capital so they can continue their blessed work.”

Newman is currently working with Roni Sofer on a new book entitled "The Jewish Century," a counterpoint to "The Israeli Century," written by Prof. Yossi Shain. He believes Israel is undergoing a significant process of redefining its identity.

"If the 20th century was 'The Israeli Century' when the State of Israel was established and became a global Jewish center, then the 21st century is 'The Jewish Century.' This is a time when Judaism will reshape its identity and influence everyone—not through Jewish law but through familial, communal, and cultural connections."

According to Newman, the need for this connection has become more acute due to the identity challenges facing Israeli society, particularly since the events of October 7. “We are re-examining what it means to be Israeli and the role of Judaism in this,” he says.

“This isn’t a question of religion and state—it’s a question of whether there is a state or not. Our identity enters the DNA of the state and is passed on to future generations. It will stabilize the future of the State of Israel and the entire Jewish people.”

One of the topics Newman speaks passionately about is how we define ourselves as a society. He criticizes the discourse around former President Reuven Rivlin’s “Tribes Speech” and claims: “Israel is not a state made up of tribes. It is a state composed of communities. Presenting us as different tribes is dangerous because language creates reality. Instead of connecting us, it separates us.”

In his opinion, we should adopt an approach that acknowledges the existence of diverse communities within the state—secular, religious, Arab, and ultra-Orthodox—but seeks to create a shared language. “Leadership in Israel must rebuild the shared Jewish narrative,” he asserts. “This is what will unite us as a people, just as ‘Israeliness’ united previous generations.”

Newman explains that today’s labels for “sectors” (ultra-Orthodox, secular, religious) are a continuation of the answer to the question of the past, which was how to live as a Jew in a non-Jewish majority. “Future generations will face the opposite question: How to live as a Jew in a Jewish majority that includes a non-Jewish minority? The answers will change. This is the time of Israeli Judaism,” he declares.

“We already see this in practice without even noticing. Ultra-Orthodox, secular, and religious people conduct a dialogue in Hebrew about the writings of Ahad Ha’am, the Chazon Ish, and Rabbi Kook. Suddenly, all the prohibitions of previous generations dissolve in an instant.

“In two generations, people will look back and say, ‘Saba, Savta—did you really argue about those definitions? Why? You didn’t marry each other? Why not?’ They’ll laugh at us. Israeli society went through something similar during the ethnic wars of the past century. Once, the idea of a woman of Polish descent marrying a man of Moroccan descent was so far-fetched they made a movie about it—“Kazablan.”

“Today, no child in Israel thinks this way. It would be like saying a woman with brown eyes can’t marry a man with blue eyes. We’ve progressed, and it’s a good thing. Today’s definitions will fade into Israeli Judaism, which will address the ideological needs of Israelis in the 21st century.”

In recent years, Newman has focused on connecting the business and public worlds, fostering leadership with social responsibility, and addressing pressing issues like the ultra-Orthodox draft crisis.

“Leadership is the ability to see the consequences beyond the present,” he explains. “If previous generations felt a rebellion against traditional Judaism, our generation must continue Judaism in a new way.” He talks about the need to take responsibility for Jewish traditions and customs—Shabbat, holidays, Bar and Bat mitzvah ceremonies, and more—so that they will be suitable for the entire Israeli public. “The goal is to stop relying on religious monopolies and create a Judaism that connects rather than divides,” he says.

Looking to the future, Newman seeks to reframe the Jewish narrative as the foundation of national identity. “The next step is to weave the Jewish story,” he says. “This is not just an internal story but one that radiates outward and influences how we perceive our place in the world.”

Newman sees the current period as a historic opportunity: “We are fortunate to live in a country founded through blood and sacrifice, and now we must decide what it means to us. This is our chance to make the 21st century the ‘Jewish Century.’”

“The West Is Undergoing Fundamental Change”

Beyond his local activities, Newman’s extensive business operations in the US, Europe, and the Middle East provide him with a broad perspective on global trends and their impact on Israel. He refers to the immigration struggles in Europe and the fear they will strengthen the far left and far right in countries like France, Germany, and England.

“The West is undergoing fundamental change,” he says. “People are willing to give up economic welfare to protect their way of life. This challenge is similar to ours—preserving values and identity in the face of internal and external pressures.”

Regarding the challenges facing foreign policy in light of the ongoing war with Hamas, the Iranian nuclear threat, and fears of international boycotts, Newman highlights the importance of the Abraham Accords and the need to expand them.

“In the previous century, our narrative was ‘Holocaust and Rebirth.’ Today, the narrative is ‘The Covenant of Abraham’—connecting to shared roots with neighboring countries and creating a shared future in the Middle East. The discourse about who owns the land should shift to a discourse about how the land belongs to all of us.”

Newman also addresses the societal rift surrounding negotiations for the return of the Israeli hostages from Hamas captivity. “It is clear to me that part of the government sees the war as an opportunity to overturn the disengagement, but this is a terrible mistake. The leadership must focus on bringing back the hostages instead of allowing ideological issues to divert our attention from them,” he says.

“The return of the hostages must not become a tool in internal political struggles. Something very dangerous has been created: settlement in Gaza versus returning the hostages. This is a debate that could cause an explosion in Israeli society. The leadership must take it off the table as quickly as possible.”

“We want to restore calm to the state’s borders and return our citizens safely to their homes,” Newman concludes, adding: “The way to do this is not only through military means—it also involves community connection and a sense of belonging.”