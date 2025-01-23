Sano partners with Gaza bordering kibbutz for pioneering solar project

Sano, Israel's leading non-food consumer products company, has become the first industrial company to implement an innovative solar heating system from Kibbutz Magen near Gaza, according to a statement released by the company earlier this month.

The project, fully developed and implemented by Magen Eco Energy’s Fidelity Energy Consulting, is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by over 100 tons annually and drastically reduce energy costs.

The thermo-solar system uses ‘Heliocool’ collectors manufactured by Magen Eco Energy in Kibbutz Magen near Gaza, which heat water used in fabric softener production through solar power.

With 800 square meters of solar collectors spanning across the Sano factory roof and an estimated investment cost of 1.5 million shekels, the project reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 68%, the company said.

"We're proud to be the first to implement Kibbutz Magen's system, which despite last year's events, proves that Israeli determination prevails and the development and leadership of green industry solutions continue to grow stronger,” Sano’s Operations VP, Yossi Zamenboda, said. Irit Fidel, CEO of Fidelity Energy Consulting. (credit: Courtesy)

“Magen Eco Energy promotes, through groundbreaking pioneering, renewable energy using Israeli sunlight, a green trend reflected in one of Sano's leading products, Sano Maxima fabric softener, found in almost every Israeli home," he added.

One of Kibbutz Magen's main sources of income

The Magen Eco-Energy plant is currently leading the industry in manufacturing solar collectors from thermoplastic materials and has been one of Kibbutz Magen's main sources of income in the Gaza envelope for over 50 years.

After October 7, the kibbutz was evacuated to the Dead Sea area until April 2024. Despite this, Magen Eco Energy returned to work just two weeks after the massacre.

"For thirty years, we've been building thermo-solar systems with Kibbutz Magen's collectors in Israel and worldwide. We're grateful to Sano for trusting us with developing and implementing this first-of-its-kind innovative project where their flagship product is heated primarily by the sun,” Irit Fidel, CEO of Fidelity Energy Consulting, said. Advertisement

“This sends a resounding message of social and environmental responsibility, and I hope it will set a standard for all Israeli industry," she added.