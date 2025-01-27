Tzalir Foundation launches ‘10X’ initiative to support war-affected communities

The Tzalir Foundation has announced the launch of its “10X” initiative, a new philanthropic effort designed to help nonprofits rehabilitate communities impacted by the war. The program will provide “Startup Grants” of 50,000 NIS each to approximately 15 nonprofits this year, enabling them to raise up to 500,000 NIS from new donors and build sustainable financial infrastructures.

The grant package will include expert support from JGive specialists, customized marketing and advertising services, and strategic mentorship provided by the foundation.

“The 10X initiative leverages hi-tech investment models to bridge critical gaps and accelerate rehabilitation efforts across Israel,” the Tzalir Foundation stated. “Our research shows that every shekel invested in a professional crowdfunding campaign can generate up to 10 times the donation revenue. There are many incredible organizations and social entrepreneurs who often lack the startup capital required to grow their financial partnerships.”

Restoring Israel

The foundation noted that the initiative draws inspiration from its projects during the war, including the “MedisonAID Command Center” and the “Banu Latzafon” project for the rehabilitation of Kiryat Shmona and nearby areas. “Throughout the war, we encountered various amazing initiatives that often lacked the necessary funding to launch professional, long-term fundraising strategies,” the foundation explained. THE JGIVE Platinum Donation platform. (credit: JGIVE/COURTESY)

The Tzalir Foundation emphasized the importance of community networks and mutual responsibility in supporting rehabilitation efforts across Israel. “We believe in the power of mutual responsibility and expanding community networks across the country,” the statement concluded.

This innovative initiative aims to empower nonprofits with the resources and expertise to rebuild and strengthen war-affected communities, marking another significant step in Israel’s recovery efforts.