Pearl Cohen merges with San Francisco IP firm

International law firm Pearl Cohen Zedek Latzer Baratz is enhancing its presence on the West Coast of the US through a merger with Vierra Magen Marcus (VMM), a boutique firm specializing in intellectual property (IP).

The new partners joining are Larry Vierra, Bart Magen, Brian Marcus, and Jeffrey Kurin, all American attorneys with extensive experience in IP. Alongside them, four attorneys and four paralegals will join the firm.

Following the merger, the firm will have some 250 attorneys and patent agents in its offices in Tel Aviv, New York, Boston, San Francisco, and London.

Larry Vierra has over 30 years of experience in IP within advanced technologies, including AI, fifth-generation communications, and cloud computing.

Bart Magen also brings over 30 years of IP expertise, with a background in electrical engineering, specializing in network technologies, software, and medical devices.

Brian Marcus focuses on developing patent strategies for companies. With a background in mechanical engineering, he specializes in mechanical and electromechanical technologies, including robotics, semiconductors, virtual and augmented reality systems, as well as AI and machine learning.

Jeffrey Kurin specializes in patents and trademarks. He specializes in digital and analog circuit technologies, semiconductors, and audio and video signal processing and represents clients in various technological fields, including medical devices, communication systems, AI, and virtual and augmented reality.

'Significant milestone for Pearl Cohen'

Adv. Zeev Pearl, founding partner of the firm, said, "This is a significant milestone for Pearl Cohen as we expand our global presence by establishing an office in Silicon Valley, the heart of the global technology industry, and further strengthen one of our core areas, intellectual property.