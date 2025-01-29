Israeli startup Aligned lands $8M to enhance its AI-led sales rooms

It’s almost impossible to remember a time when we didn’t have instant access to information. Today, with the touch of a button, we can learn about nearly anything. Google has outgrown its role as a search engine, now acting as a personal guide offering advice on everything from health issues to tech gadgets.

This instant access has transformed not just the way people search but how they engage with the world. Personalization has become a key driver, with chatbots playing a role in tailoring experiences to meet individual needs. AI is now helping streamline interactions, offering customized recommendations and support in real-time, making it easier for people to navigate complex information and feel more confident in their decisions.

The B2B sales world is an area where an abundance of information can actually harm the process. With an overwhelming amount of documents, emails, and links involved in the selling process, sellers are left managing amounts of information while simultaneously catering to the buyer’s needs. As a result, buyers often find it difficult to keep track of interactions and ongoing conversations, leading to confusion rather than clarity. Instead of feeling empowered to make decisions, they can become overwhelmed, unsure of where to focus their attention or how to proceed.

With so many choices, opinions, and comparisons available, closing deals has become more challenging than ever. Sales teams now face the critical task of providing buyers with the right tools to navigate the noise, make confident decisions, and ultimately close deals.

In response to this growing need, Aligned has developed an AI-powered Digital Sales Room (DSR) designed to simplify the buyer-seller workflow. To enhance its platform, the company recently raised $8 million in Series A funding led by JAL Ventures, with participation from NFX, Hetz Ventures, and CROs from SaaS companies. This brings its total funding amount to date to $14 million.

The reality is that B2B sales processes are more complex than before. In fact, 77 percent of buyers say the process is too complex, leaving 60 percent stuck in an indecisive state, resulting in lost deals. Due to this, buyers are experiencing lower win rates and longer sales cycles, as sales tools are failing to address deal complexities.

With former B2B salespeople in its founding team, Aligned leveraged their expertise to create an AI-powered platform that empowers sales teams to increase deal rates. Aligned centralizes all communications and documents in one place, helping teams keep better track of the process, drive internal buyer-seller efforts, and collaborate with prospects using mutual action plans. The platform offers sellers real-time insights into buying behaviors and uses structured templates to ensure consistent execution.

Rather than managing a chaotic mix of email attachments, links, and fragmented threads, the DSR simplifies collaboration by bringing all relevant materials and conversations together, ensuring sellers stay organized and responsive. This streamlined approach allows teams to accelerate deal processes, stay focused on closing deals, and most importantly, meet the growing expectations of today’s modern buyers.

Enhancing the sales journey

By harnessing the power of AI, Aligned enhances the sales journey for both buyers and sellers. With its latest funding round, the platform plans to expand its AI capabilities, offering prospects more tools to navigate the complexities of modern sales landscapes.

Technology has advanced to a point where we’re constantly up against an overwhelming amount of information that can be accessed in an instant. Rather than resisting this shift, it's time to embrace the evolving trend and focus on empowering both buyers and sellers to streamline the overall process. As the sales landscape continues to change, leveraging AI-driven tools can bridge gaps, overcome challenges, and ultimately help close deals more effectively.