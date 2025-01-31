Navigating relocation: How two women are transforming the moving experience

Moving to a new country is never just about logistics—it’s a significant life transition. After experiencing the complexities of relocation firsthand, the founders of SilkWay founders Rony Hoter-Ishay Meyer, Reut Sela-Nizan, recognized a gap in the support available to those making similar moves. They set out to create a service that handles the practical details and addresses the emotional and personal challenges of starting over in a new place.

Sela-Nizan and Hoter-Ishay’s company offers a comprehensive, end-to-end relocation service, covering everything from visa arrangements, accounting, and legal matters to housing, education, and community integration. Their clients vary from startups valued above $500M, public companies, and MBA students to young professionals and families.

SilkWay’s two founders each bring unique expertise. Sela-Nizan, having relocated multiple times with her husband’s startup, experienced firsthand the difficulties of handling everything alone. Moving between California, New York, and Israel - where she and her husband found themselves having to switch seven apartments in one year with a small child during the COVID-19 pandemic, reinforced her belief that relocation could—and should—be easier with the right support.

Hoter-Ishay, who has a background in foreign banking, also relocated multiple times for work, her experience resting mainly on the rigid nature of corporate relocation packages and the need for flexibility, particularly for families.

While assisting clients with financial solutions, she saw firsthand how many additional challenges they faced beyond banking—questions about immigration, residency, and job searches. Recognizing this gap, she and Sela-Nizan joined forces to create a full-service relocation framework.

“I focus on the technical, structured aspects—planning, strategy, finances, budgeting—all the ‘cold’ elements,” Hoter-Ishay explained. Sela-Nizan added, having 10 years of HR and Operation background “I bring the human-centered perspective, understanding both the corporate and personal sides of relocation.” Together, they’ve built a company that delivers tailored, client-focused solutions and specializes in supporting Israeli and Jewish communities.

“Israelis and Jews generally want to live among people they know—whether that means a specific synagogue of their denomination or people with a similar mentality,” said Hoter-Ishay. “Every family has different needs. This isn’t a one-size-fits-all service; we offer customized solutions,” Sela-Nizan added, noting the relief they can grant to an otherwise overwhelming process.

"Families spend an average of 10 hours per week researching their move," noted Sela-Nizan. "We cut that down by 80%." Hoter-Ishay elaborated, "We streamline their search into just two hours per week with us, saving time, energy, and stress." They aim to ensure clients arrive at their destination fully prepared, without last-minute panic.

"An Israeli moving to the U.S. or an American coming to Israel will experience significant cultural shifts," Hoter-Ishay noted. "We facilitate community connections so people don't feel alone." Sela-Nizan agreed: "Israelis and Jews are always eager to help; the challenge is initiating that first connection."

The two also highlighted how their experiences as women shaped their business approach, helping them to better understand the relocation process as holistic rather than straightforward. “As a businesswoman, my husband has been serving as a reservist commander even since October 7, which heightened my awareness of people’s need for security, support, and connection—qualities that I believe are inherently feminine.” Hoter-Ishay shared. Sela-Nizan added, "Women often juggle multiple responsibilities, seeing the bigger picture. That ability to manage logistics, emotional needs, and household concerns is crucial in our work.”

Indeed, a key part of their approach is addressing the needs of both partners in a relocating family. “There’s usually one person whose job is the reason for the move, but we make sure to support the entire family,” said Sela-Nizan. “Men and women often experience relocation differently.”

Hoter-Ishay adds that they sometimes act as relationship counselors, helping couples navigate the stress of moving. “We worked with a couple where one partner was frustrated about something the other hadn’t even noticed. We stepped in and helped them communicate effectively.”

One of their most touching cases involved a young couple relocating due to a job promotion. Shortly after reaching out to SilkWay, they learned they were expecting a baby. “We helped them navigate medical tests, find an OB-GYN, and connect with a supportive community,” Sela-Nizan recalled. “After the birth, they sent us an emotional message saying the experience wouldn’t have been the same without us.”

SilkWay prepares welcome packages for arriving families to make relocations even more unique. “For this couple, we included Hebrew baby books—a gift symbolizing their lasting connection to Israel,” said Hoter-Ishay. “And of course, when they return—because our goal is always to bring them back—it will contribute to Israel’s growth.”

This article was written in collaboration with SilkWay.