Israel's Air Haifa airline to launch Paphos flights

New Israeli airline Air Haifa will launch a new route between Haifa and Paphos in Cyprus on April 3, 2025, with six weekly flights.

The airline's website says that fares will begin with a return of $198, including hand luggage to go under seats. Taking baggage on flights or in the hold will cost more.

This will be Air Haifa's third overseas route, Larnaca, in Cyprus and the Greek capital, Athens. The airline also operates flights between Haifa and Eilat.

Air Haifa began operations last September but was initially forced to use Ben Gurion airport because of flight restrictions in the north during the war.

This was during a period when overseas airlines had almost all halted flying to Israel. Air Haifa (credit: PR)

Air Haifa operates using ATR 72-600 aircraft. In the summer, the airline will expand its fleet from three to four aircraft and will add more destinations in the Mediterranean to its schedule.

Air Haifa offers discount on flights

To launch its new route to Paphos, Air Haifa is offering a 30% discount on all tickets booked on the company website before midnight on February 19.

Air Haifa has breathed new life into Haifa airport. There has also been more activity recently at Ramon airport near Eilat, with Israir launching flights to Athens, which is the first international flight from the airport for some time.