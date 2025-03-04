Despite progress, women remain underrepresented in Israeli hi-tech – IIA

In spite of the fact that the number of female students in hi-tech majors has doubled in the last decade, there is still almost no representation of women in senior positions and leading start-ups, the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) said in a report released Tuesday.

Just 4.3% of funds raised in the sector between 2021 and 2024 went to start-ups led by women, the report added, noting that just over 10% of private tech companies founded in Israel between 2013 and 2024 are led by women.

Women make up just 17.6% of senior leaders in private hi-tech companies and just 24.3% of board members in public companies, the report highlighted.

Some 40% of venture funds active in Israel do not have a single partner who is a woman.

The report laid out mixed trends, finding that over the past decade, the number of women employees increased by 65%, and the number of female employees in R&D increased by 140%, but the proportion of women out of all hi-tech employees (around one-third) has remained unchanged. This proportion has not changed in the past three decades, the IIA stressed. Israeli national flags flutter in front of an office tower at a business park also housing high tech companies, at Ofer Park in Petah Tikva, Israel August 27, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Higher percentage of women taking computer science exams

Looking at education, the IIA noted that the proportion of women taking the highest level of computer science matriculation exams went up by over 75% since 2016 and yet stands at just 36.1% of all those taking the test.

The report also noted that female students in hi-tech subjects went up from 24% in 2012 to 32% in 2023, which the IIA called a meaningful increase but noted that their proportion is still lower than men.

The IIA report also found that gender differences are more significant when looking at the geographic and socioeconomic periphery.

The proportion of women taking the highest level of computer science matriculation exams in Tel Aviv and the center of the country was three times higher than in Jerusalem and two times higher than in the South.

While the proportion of girls taking computer science exams in the center is growing significantly, in the periphery, growth is slower, leading to increased gaps, the report also noted.

“Israel is a global technology powerhouse, and we cannot afford to forgo the immense potential of women in driving the innovation of tomorrow,” said Innovation, Science and Technology Minister Gila Gamliel.

“Despite significant progress in education and training in tech fields, gaps in management, entrepreneurship, and investment remain deep and require systemic change led by the government to ensure more equitable representation,” she added.

“Advancing women in hi-tech is not just a matter of social justice – it is an essential economic lever to strengthen Israel’s competitiveness, make the tech sector more inclusive, diverse, and resilient, and serve as a critical driver for increasing labor productivity and maintaining Israel’s competitive edge in the global economy.”

Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority, also commented on the findings.

“More women are studying tech fields, and more women are working in hi-tech – yet when looking at leadership, entrepreneurship, and investment positions, the gaps remain significant,” he said.

“The change is evident in the numbers, but it is far from sufficient,” he said, adding that “over the past decade, the number of women employed in the industry has grown substantially, but this has barely translated into an increase in their representation in key positions.

“We must continue working to create equal opportunities for women in hi-tech – by expanding education and training pathways, developing programs to promote women in leadership roles, and encouraging female entrepreneurship.”