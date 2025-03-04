Israeli startups raised over $550m in February

Israeli startups raised over $550 million in February 2025, according to reports and press releases seen by "Globes."

The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received.

Israeli startups have raised $1.25 billion in the first two months of 2025, up from $800 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

Nearly $10 billion raised by private tech companies

Overall in 2024, Israeli privately-held tech companies raised $9.58 billion, according to IVC-LeumiTech, up 38% from 2023, when $6.9 billion was raised, after $15 billion was raised in 2022, and a record $25.6 billion was raised in 2021.

In February 2025, the biggest financing round was completed by the quantum computing company Quantum Machines, which raised $170 million. (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Other large financing rounds that were completed included Dream Security, which raised $100 million; industrial AI company Augury, which raised $75 million; onchain security company Blockaid, which raised $50 million; and predictive AI company Voyantis, which raised $41 million.