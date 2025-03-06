Your Investments: Time of remembering and keeping financial enthusiasm

The experiencing self lives in the moment; it is the one that answers the question, ‘Does it hurt?’ or ‘What were you thinking about just now?’ The remembering self is the one that answers questions about the overall evaluation of episodes or periods of one’s life, such as a stay in the hospital or the years since one left college. – Daniel Kahneman

In a few days, we will commemorate my father’s first yahrzeit. Two and half weeks later, the family will again gather at the cemetery to commemorate my mother’s passing 28 years ago.

A few days ago, while hearing some Purim songs on the radio, I remembered Purim as a child and how everything was prepared at the last minute. My mother, may she rest in peace, baked all of our mishloah manot (Purim baskets), unlike the food gifts we receive here, which are for the most part packaged and processed.

My parents would stay up all night, baking hamentashen (oznei Haman), and then in the morning, the brownies, and oatmeal cookies would go into the oven. We would leave the house to deliver the goodies, and you needed to be careful how you carried them, as sometimes they were piping hot, right out of the oven.

For the lucky recipients, it was amazing. How often do you get hot, super-tasty homemade baked goods? For many years, I just assumed that it was normal, and then it hit me: 99.9% of the population didn't do it this way! It was a bit of a letdown.

This week, we add an extra portion to the weekly Torah portion. We read Parshat Zachor, a reminder of what Amalek did to us as we exited Egypt. As I have cited previously, Rabbi Dr. Tzvi Hersh Weinreb writes: “Our Sages in the Midrash Tanchuma note that we encountered two ‘visitors’ soon after we left Egypt, as we began our trek through the desert. One was Yitro, who ultimately joined us, and the other was Amalek, who attacked us from the rear.

“The Midrash Tanchuma draws upon the verse in Proverbs 19:25, which reads, ‘Beat the scoffer, but the simpleton will become clever.’ The simpleton, says the Midrash, is Yitro, who overcame his prior beliefs and became clever. The scoffer, on the other hand, Amalek, was blinded to the miracles of the Exodus by his cynicism, and his evil was unredeemable. Amalek is the ultimate scoffer, the paradigm of cynicism. He is described as ‘asher karcha,’ usually translated as the one who ‘surprised you,’ or ‘happened upon you,’ on the road as you left Egypt (Deuteronomy 25:18).

“But Rashi offers other explanations, one of which is quite fascinating. Rashi suggests that ‘asher karcha’ can mean ‘he who cooled you off,’ and he offers the metaphor of a seething cauldron or tub of boiling water, which Amalek cooled off by jumping into it.”

Regarding the seething cauldron, Rabbi Weinreb continues: “It can be a metaphor for the bubbling enthusiasm of the triumphant Jewish people, which was diminished, perhaps permanently, by the effects of Amalek’s attack.” Advertisement

When it comes to your finances, don't let others get you down. I was recently speaking to a couple who had been working for four years to get out of debt and then start a long-term savings and investment plan. On the verge of tears from all the work they had put in, they told me what a tough process it was. They explained that at the beginning, they were on an emotional high when after just three months, they managed to pay off their first debt.

They continued to live within their means and slowly pay off debt. They were so committed to the process. They were living very simply – not eating out and only buying essentials, etc. It was then a month before Hanukkah, and the wife was speaking to a few girlfriends while watching their kids play at the park.

They started talking about their holiday plans; the other two mothers were both planning trips abroad, one to France to ski and the other to London. When they asked the wife what she planned on doing, she said they were staying put, because they couldn’t afford such a vacation. Then the friends started making fun of her and said, “Why don’t you live a little? It’s just a vacation. Borrow the money.”

She told me how terrible she felt. The couple then confided that they wanted to quit the debt-payoff program and go on a nice vacation so that their kids would have fun. They said they suddenly felt as if their plan to pay off debt was hurting their children.

To make a long story short, they decided to keep going and tune out all the noise of how spending money on material things is the key to happiness. They realized that to be totally out of debt and have a disciplined savings plan brought them a sense of freedom that no amount of skiing can bring.

We are charged to “remember” and “not forget” what Amalek did to the Jewish people. Let’s keep that in mind and if you are on the path to financial freedom: Don’t let the naysayers cool you off. Keep the faith and stay energized. It will be more than worth it at the end.

