Jerusalem Post
Separator
Business & Innovation
 

Google's parent company set to acquire Wiz for $30bn in biggest ever deal - FT

This would be the biggest acquisition in the Alphabet's history, according to sources speaking to FT.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The Wiz website on a laptop arranged in New York, US, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Google parent Alphabet Inc. is in talks to acquire cybersecurity startup Wiz Inc., according to a person familiar with the matter. (photo credit: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
The Wiz website on a laptop arranged in New York, US, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Google parent Alphabet Inc. is in talks to acquire cybersecurity startup Wiz Inc., according to a person familiar with the matter.
(photo credit: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Google's parent company, Alphabet, is set to buy Israeli-owned cyber security start-up Wiz for $30bn, sources told the Financial Times on Tuesday. The deal is expected to be announced imminently.

This would be the biggest acquisition in Alphabet's history, according to sources speaking to Financial Times.

Alphabet previously attempted to acquire Wiz last year for $23bn, however negotiations collapsed after some of the cyber security company’s directors and investors became worried about antitrust hurdles. 

Neither Wiz nor Alphabet responded to Financial Times's requests for comment.

Acquiring Wiz will propel Alphabet as a leader in cloud computing, which has apparently lagged behind competitors in recent years, according to Wall Street Journal reporting at the time of the first acquisition negotiations.

People walk next to a Google logo during a trade fair in Hannover Messe, in Hanover, Germany, April 22, 2024. (credit: ANNEGET HILSE/REUTERS)
People walk next to a Google logo during a trade fair in Hannover Messe, in Hanover, Germany, April 22, 2024. (credit: ANNEGET HILSE/REUTERS)

What is Wiz?

Wiz is a cloud security start-up founded in 2020 by Israelis Assaf Rappaport, Yinon Costica, Roy Reznik, and Ami Luttwak, several of whom were alumni of the IDF cyber intelligence unit 81.

Its headquarters are in New York City, though it has offices in the US and Israel. The company's valuation has sharply risen since its founding, and the Wall Street Journal stated that it raised $1 billion earlier in 2024 at a valuation of $12 billion. 

According to the Financial Times, the company is one of the fastest-growing software start-ups of all time.

The acquisition would far surpass any of Alphabet’s previous deals, Financial Times added, given the company’s biggest deal to date was its $12.5bn acquisition of gadget maker Motorola Mobility.

Advertisement


Related Tags
startup
Israeli cybersecurity
google
cybersecurity
acquisition