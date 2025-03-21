Owners doxxed, cars set alight as Elon Musk’s Tesla comes under fire in US, Canada

US Attorney General Pamela Bondi confirmed on Thursday that three individuals were charged in connection with the destruction of Tesla vehicles - only a day after a website doxing multiple Tesla owners was discovered.

“The days of committing crimes without consequence have ended,” said Bondi. “Let this be a warning: if you join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the Department of Justice will put you behind bars.”

One of the individuals charged is accused of throwing approximately eight Molotov cocktails at a Tesla dealership in Oregon. A second was believed to have attempted to light privately-owned Teslas on fire, also through the use of Molotov cocktails. The third individual allegedly lit Tesla charging stations on fire with Molotov cocktails and graffitied messages against US President Donald Trump.

The three suspected arsonists face a minimum of five years imprisonment and a maximum sentence of 20 years.

“The swarm of violent attacks on Tesla property is nothing short of domestic terrorism. The Department of Justice has already charged several perpetrators with that in mind, including in cases that involve charges with five-year mandatory minimum sentences," Bondi said on Wednesday. "We will continue investigations that impose severe consequences on those involved in these attacks, including those operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes.” Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk gets in a Tesla car as he leaves a hotel in Beijing, China May 31, 2023. (credit: TINGSHU WANG/REUTERS)

Attacks on Tesla in Canada

The attacks on Tesla have also spread to neighboring Canada, according to the New York Times. In Ontario alone, more than 80 Teslas reportedly had tires punctured and bodies scratched.

In Montreal, climate activist group Last Generation Canada claimed in a statement that they had doused the exterior of a Tesla dealership in pink spray paint on Wednesday.

Tesla was also removed from the Vancouver International Auto Show in Canada because of safety concerns, the event organizers said on Thursday.

"The Vancouver International Auto Show has removed Tesla as a participant in this week's event, after the automaker was provided multiple opportunities to voluntarily withdraw," Eric Nicholl, executive director for the auto show said. "The Vancouver Auto Show's primary concern is the safety of attendees, exhibitors, and staff." Advertisement

Deputy Director Dan Bongino added that the bureau was "actively working on the Tesla incidents and the swatting incidents." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Doxxing of Tesla owners

The arrests came after an online map, decorated with pictures of Molotov cocktails, surfaced with the private information of Tesla owners, according to NBC News. The information included residential addresses, the full names of owners, contact information, and information about some car dealerships.

The website called for activists to commit vandalism on nearby Teslas.

Musk condemned the website, writing Tuesday on X: “Encouraging destruction of Teslas throughout the country is extreme domestic terrorism!!”

Some of the doxed Tesla owners told NBC News that the website had led them to fear for their personal property.

“Having our personal addresses out there is not something that I think is cool,” one owner of two Teslas shared, explaining that he purchased the vehicles before company CEO Elon Musk became involved with Trump. “I think there’s much more effective ways to protest than attacking individuals’ property.”

Tesla's financial situation

For Tesla shareholders, the company's instability has been a greater financial concern than the arsons - after Tesla stock dropped to below $800 billion from $1.7 trillion, according to the Financial Times.

The company's falling stock value has reportedly come as news broke that Tesla accrued $6 billion in new debt last year.

Further adding to the company's plight, Tesla announced on Thursday that it is recalling nearly all Cybertrucks in the United States to fix an exterior panel that could detach while driving.

The recall covers just over 46,000 vehicles built from November 2023 through February 27 of this year, Tesla said in a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and is the eighth recall for the SUV since January 2024.