Israeli fintech firm Blender signs strategic partnership with US financial group

Blender Financial Technologies, an Israeli fintech company traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: BLND), has signed its first strategic partnership in the United States with a major American financial institution. The deal will establish a new financing platform for vehicle dealerships and automotive loans across the US market.

According to the agreement, Blender will provide the American partner with technological development services, support, and knowledge retention for a dedicated company to be formed in the US. The Israeli firm will also manage the technological aspects of the new platform. The financial partner projects revenues of approximately NIS 23.4 million ($6.3 million) for Blender over the next four years.

The deal includes a one-time payment and a revenue-sharing agreement based on a tiered model. Blender has also been granted an option to convert its share of the revenue into equity—up to 44% ownership of the new company—within five years.

"This is an important milestone in the execution of our strategic plan and the first such collaboration in the US," said Dr. Gal Aviv, co-founder and CEO of Blender. "The automotive credit segment is expected to benefit from significant tax incentives in the United States, as stated by the current administration. This agreement is a strong vote of confidence in Blender's technological platform and its added value." Dr. Gal Aviv, CEO, Blender

This new agreement follows Blender’s recent partnerships with global tech giants, including Sapiens in the insurance and pension space and Amdocs for banking and telecom sectors.

What is Blender?

Blender's platform is a cloud-based solution designed to serve a wide range of markets and languages. It uses machine learning, behavioral economics, big data analytics, and credit history to provide customized credit underwriting decisions in real time. The system enables quick onboarding for organizations offering loans—ranging from vehicle financing to digital consumer credit and real estate.

Founded in 2014 by Dr. Gal Aviv, Boaz Aviv, and Barak Gur, Blender provides financial institutions and retail clients with digital credit solutions. Its platform digitizes the entire loan process—from marketing to collection—and enables fast, efficient loan approvals tailored to the customer’s risk profile.