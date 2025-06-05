Mekorot adopts AR tech to streamline operations and boost water infrastructure management

In a pivotal move toward digital transformation, Mekorot, Israel’s national water infrastructure company, has begun incorporating augmented reality (AR) technology into its facility management and maintenance operations. This initiative is part of a comprehensive Industry 4.0 strategy and is being executed in partnership with Treedis, a developer specializing in advanced digital twin platforms.

The new AR system integrates several departments, including operations, maintenance, engineering, safety, control, and training, through a single interface that can be accessed both in the field and from the office. Mekorot employees can utilize tablets, smartphones, or virtual reality headsets to view real-time data overlays on physical infrastructure, including safety guidelines, sensor statuses, historical malfunctions, and detailed operational instructions.

“The integration of Treedis’ solution marks another step in implementing the Industry 4.0 vision at Mekorot,” said Gil Groskopf, the company’s Vice President of Technology. “The system connects our employees to critical real-time data, streamlines workflows, and enhances our operational, maintenance, and safety capabilities.”

Treedis CEO Omer Shamai emphasized the broader implications of the project. “The collaboration with Mekorot is expected to drive a deep digitization process,” he said. “Our technology addresses real field needs - operational efficiency, faster response times, and an improved employee experience.” According to Mekorot, the platform is already improving accuracy, reducing travel time, and enabling safer, faster operations across its critical infrastructure sites.