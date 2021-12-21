The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Banking & Finance

Turkish lira charges back after Erdogan's anti-dollarization plan

Before the announcement, the lira was down more than 10% at an all-time low of 18.4 against the US dollar. Afterward it shot back to as far as 12 and ended the day up 25%.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 21, 2021 08:17
A US one dollar banknote is seen next to Turkish lira banknotes in this illustration taken in Istanbul, Turkey November 23, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
A US one dollar banknote is seen next to Turkish lira banknotes in this illustration taken in Istanbul, Turkey November 23, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
Turkey's lira gained more steam and was up 7% on Tuesday following a historic 25% recovery from record lows, after President Tayyip Erdogan unveiled a plan he said would guarantee local currency deposits against market fluctuations.
The currency dipped then strengthened in volatile trade to 12.21 versus the dollar at 0559 GMT, from a close of 13.15.
In a late Monday speech, Erdogan said the series of steps will ease burdens from a currency crash over the last few weeks and encourage Turks to hold lira savings rather than dollars.
He did not detail how the government would fund the potentially expensive and inflationary initiative.
Before the announcement, the lira was down more than 10% at an all-time low of 18.4 against the US dollar. Afterward it shot back to as far as 12 - its biggest intra-day rally on record - and ended the day up 25%.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey October 16, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER) Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey October 16, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER)
Some $1 billion was sold in markets after his announcement, the head of the Turkish Banks Association said. According to the calculations of three bankers, around $1-1.5 billion in savings were converted to lira on Monday night.
The lira has plunged to record lows this year over fears of an inflationary spiral brought on by Erdogan's push for monetary easing, losing some 40% of its value in the past month alone. At its low it was down some 60% on the year.
The rapid rebound was triggered by the deposit guarantee promise that Erdogan said would dissuade Turks from converting savings to hard currencies.
"We are presenting a new financial alternative to citizens who want to alleviate their concerns stemming from the rise in exchange rates when they evaluate their savings," Erdogan said after a cabinet meeting, while repeating his defense of a low-rates policy that initially caused the lira's slide.
While the government has called the lira's recovery a major win, economists have called his economic program based on low interest rates reckless and said inflation - currently above 21% - would blow through 30% next year.
Under pressure from Erdogan, the central bank has cut rates by 500 basis points since September.
Some economists have said the new measures are effectively veiled rate hikes that may not ultimately stem the selling pressure, while straining the back-stopping Treasury.
"It can have dangerous consequences," said Refet Gurkaynak, head of Bilkent University's economics department, in Ankara.


Tags Turkey recep tayyip erdogan economy Money
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by