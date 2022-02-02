The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Banking & Finance
 

SoftBank Investment Advisers ramps up Israel investment activity

SoftBank Investment Advisers has appointed Dr. Irit Idan as an Investment Advisor, strengthening their team in Israel to support local investment activities with Israeli companies.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 2, 2022 08:49

Updated: FEBRUARY 2, 2022 09:03
Dr. Irit Idan, SoftBank Investment Advisor. (photo credit: Courtesy of SoftBank Investment Advisers)
Dr. Irit Idan, SoftBank Investment Advisor.
(photo credit: Courtesy of SoftBank Investment Advisers)

SoftBank Investment Advisers has appointed Dr.Irit Idan, the former E.V.P R&D of Rafael Advanced Defence Systems and deep-technology researcher, as an Investment Advisor to SBIA’s growing investment capabilities within Israel. 

Israeli-born Investment Director Amit Lubovsky, who's been working at SBIA in San Francisco for the past three years, will also relocate back to Tel Aviv to support SBIA's local investment activity, engaging exclusively with Israeli companies

SoftBank Investment Advisers is a venture capital firm headquartered in London, UK. The firm invests in the enterprise, consumer, frontier tech, fintech, Edtech, health tech, real estate, transportation, and logistics sectors. 

Both Idan and Lubosky will report to Yossi Cohen, who is the Head of SoftBank Investment Advisers’ Investing Team in Israel / Israel Investing Team. 

Yossi Cohen was the former Director of Israel's national intelligence agency before heading SBIA's Israel activities and SoftBank's venture capital fund, Vision Fund 2, which is the world's largest technology-focused investment fund with over $100 billion in capital. Vision Fund 2 has made investments into 8 Israeli portfolio companies. 

Former Mossad head Yossi Cohen is seen speaking at the Jerusalem Post annual conference at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, on October 12, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Former Mossad head Yossi Cohen is seen speaking at the Jerusalem Post annual conference at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, on October 12, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Idan says, "Increasingly, we are seeing more and more Israeli companies taking center stage" in the "transformation from the industrial and digital age toward the information age". 

"We believe there will be more Israeli unicorns in the coming years from a wide range of disciplines, including cybersecurity, bio-convergence, agri-tech, blockchain, fintech, and of course artificial intelligence. This is an exciting time and I’m thrilled to support SBIA in unearthing Israel’s next generation of global tech champions.” 

Idan has a Ph.D. in Astrophysics from the Technion and received the Zonta International Amelia Earhart Fellowship Awards granted annually to women pursuing graduate degrees in aerospace-related sciences and aerospace-related engineering. 

Cohen commented on Idan's appointment saying: "This underlines SBIA’s conviction that the Israeli market has extraordinary potential as it transitions from a Start-Up Nation into a Scale-Up Nation. I’m excited to welcome Irit and Amit to the local team; their specialist knowledge and networks will be a great asset as we build our engagement with Israel’s hugely talented founder community.” 



Tags finance technology investment start-up Israel Start-Up Nation
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by