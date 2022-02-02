SoftBank Investment Advisers ramps up Israel investment activity

SoftBank Investment Advisers has appointed Dr.Irit Idan, the former E.V.P R&D of Rafael Advanced Defence Systems and deep-technology researcher, as an Investment Advisor to SBIA’s growing investment capabilities within Israel.

Israeli-born Investment Director Amit Lubovsky, who's been working at SBIA in San Francisco for the past three years, will also relocate back to Tel Aviv to support SBIA's local investment activity, engaging exclusively with Israeli companies.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

SoftBank Investment Advisers is a venture capital firm headquartered in London, UK. The firm invests in the enterprise, consumer, frontier tech, fintech, Edtech, health tech, real estate, transportation, and logistics sectors.

Both Idan and Lubosky will report to Yossi Cohen, who is the Head of SoftBank Investment Advisers’ Investing Team in Israel / Israel Investing Team.

Yossi Cohen was the former Director of Israel's national intelligence agency before heading SBIA's Israel activities and SoftBank's venture capital fund, Vision Fund 2, which is the world's largest technology-focused investment fund with over $100 billion in capital. Vision Fund 2 has made investments into 8 Israeli portfolio companies.

Former Mossad head Yossi Cohen is seen speaking at the Jerusalem Post annual conference at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, on October 12, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Idan says, "Increasingly, we are seeing more and more Israeli companies taking center stage" in the "transformation from the industrial and digital age toward the information age".

"We believe there will be more Israeli unicorns in the coming years from a wide range of disciplines, including cybersecurity, bio-convergence, agri-tech, blockchain, fintech, and of course artificial intelligence. This is an exciting time and I’m thrilled to support SBIA in unearthing Israel’s next generation of global tech champions.”

Idan has a Ph.D. in Astrophysics from the Technion and received the Zonta International Amelia Earhart Fellowship Awards granted annually to women pursuing graduate degrees in aerospace-related sciences and aerospace-related engineering.

Cohen commented on Idan's appointment saying: "This underlines SBIA’s conviction that the Israeli market has extraordinary potential as it transitions from a Start-Up Nation into a Scale-Up Nation. I’m excited to welcome Irit and Amit to the local team; their specialist knowledge and networks will be a great asset as we build our engagement with Israel’s hugely talented founder community.”