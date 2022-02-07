Israeli company Maris-Tech completes Nasdaq IPO

Israeli video transmission technology company Maris-Tech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MTEK) raised $17.8 million in its initial public offering (IPO) on Wall Street last week at a company valuation of $33 million. But after the share began trading and the underwriters exercised their options, the company's valuation fell to about $21 million.

Maris-Tech provides solutions for processing and transmitting video and audio.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The company issued common units at a public offering price per common unit of $4.20. Each common unit consists of one ordinary share and one warrant to purchase one ordinary share, with an initial exercise price of $5.25 per share. Aegis Capital Corp. acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

Based in Rehovot, Maris-Tech was founded in 2008 by CEO Israel Bar and has 10 employees according to its prospectus.

The company develops and markets intelligent mini-systems for monitoring and communications to protect privacy and for homeland security as well as the autonomous car industry. Maris-Tech's customers include Elbit Systems, Israel's Ministry of Defense, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

The company's chairman is former IAI chairman Joseph Weiss.