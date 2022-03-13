DataRails closes $50M in Series B, continuing Cloud-tech’s progress

DataRails, the financial planning and analysis (FP&A) platform for Excel users, has raised $50M in Series B funding; this investment round, led by Qumra Capital, is the company’s third in the past 12 months following a 5x growth in revenue in the past year. DataRails will use the funding to further invest in R&D as well as in sales and marketing and to expand and support its customer base worldwide.

DataRails automates data consolidation, reporting, and planning while enabling finance teams to continue using their own Excel spreadsheets and financial models. The company’s platform applies cloud technology to Excel, by means of a centralized database allowing real-time consolidation of disparate company-wide financial and operational data. This streamlines the data gathering and consolidation processes, saving hours of potential work.

“More than 80% of small and medium-sized businesses use Excel for financial planning and analysis, and experience the pain of manual work, broken processes, and scattered data,” said Didi Gurfinkel, co-founder and CEO of DataRails. “The need for real-time consolidation, collaboration, and extraction of financial insights is huge, with the US market alone estimated at $7.8B in 2022. In the past year, we have experienced tremendous growth which provides clear validation of DataRails’ superior product-market fit.”

The funding round, led by Qumra Capital, also included new investors La Maison Partners and ClalTech, as well as existing investors Zeev Ventures, Vertex Ventures Israel, Innovation Endeavors, Vintage Investment Partners, Oryzn Capital and Icon Venture.

“DataRails is leading the transformation of financial teams’ operations, empowering teams in every organization with deep business intelligence capabilities,” said Sivan Shamri Dahan, managing partner at Qumra Capital. “For the first time, all financial data is uploaded to the cloud, providing continuous agility and content sharing. DataRails has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies we have seen and we look forward to partnering with the company as it continues its outstanding market expansion.”

