Bank Hapoalim appoints Yigal Barkat as VP of Marketing

The CEO of Bank Hapoalim, Dov Kotler, announced on Sunday the appointment of Yigal Barkat as VP of Marketing.

Barkat has extensive experience in marketing and has held several senior positions in the field. For the past five years, Barkat has served as CEO of the Yehoshua/TBWA advertising agency.

In his most recent role, he led a series of moves that made the firm one of the top players in Israel in the fields of digital services and content.

“I am excited to join a leading bank in Israel during a fascinating period of change and development which the banking system is experiencing. I look forward to joining the bank's excellent employees, who through years of hard work have brought significant value to the customer.“ Barkat said.

Before his days at TBWA, Barkat has served as VP of Marketing at Partner, Isracard, and the stock exchange, as well as Director of Marketing for Bezeq.

In addition, Barkat has led many marketing initiatives, including the digital makeover and rebranding of Isracard, launching Israel's first G4 network with cellular service provider Partner, and the rebranding of Bezeq.

Barkat was also responsible for a wide range of mobile wallet products, home networks, cloud services, and various other business products.

“Yigal has extensive marketing and business experience in the field, is a creative thinker and has proven his prowess in the field. I am happy to have him join the leading team of professionals at Bank Hapoalim and wish him much success in the role," Kotler said.