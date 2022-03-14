The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Banking & Finance
 

Bank Hapoalim appoints Yigal Barkat as VP of Marketing

After serving in various senior marketing positions, Yigal Barkat has been appointed as VP of marketing at Bank Hapoalim.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 14, 2022 00:40
The logo of Bank Hapoalim, Israel's biggest bank, is seen at their main branch in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2016. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
The logo of Bank Hapoalim, Israel's biggest bank, is seen at their main branch in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2016.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

The CEO of Bank Hapoalim, Dov Kotler, announced on Sunday the appointment of Yigal Barkat as VP of Marketing.

Barkat has extensive experience in marketing and has held several senior positions in the field. For the past five years, Barkat has served as CEO of the Yehoshua/TBWA advertising agency.

In his most recent role, he led a series of moves that made the firm one of the top players in Israel in the fields of digital services and content.

“I am excited to join a leading bank in Israel during a fascinating period of change and development which the banking system is experiencing. I look forward to joining the bank's excellent employees, who through years of hard work have brought significant value to the customer.“ Barkat said.

Before his days at TBWA, Barkat has served as VP of Marketing at Partner, Isracard, and the stock exchange, as well as Director of Marketing for Bezeq.

In addition, Barkat has led many marketing initiatives, including the digital makeover and rebranding of Isracard, launching Israel's first G4 network with cellular service provider Partner, and the rebranding of Bezeq.

Barkat was also responsible for a wide range of mobile wallet products, home networks, cloud services, and various other business products.

“Yigal has extensive marketing and business experience in the field, is a creative thinker and has proven his prowess in the field. I am happy to have him join the leading team of professionals at Bank Hapoalim and wish him much success in the role," Kotler said.



Tags Bank Hapoalim business marketing
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by