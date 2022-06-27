The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Banking & Finance
 

Attempts to scam immigrants in Israel have reached reached a new low

The Association of Banks is launching a comprehensive campaign to try to stop attempts to defraud thousands of people every day.

By YEHUDA SHARONI/MAARIV
Published: JUNE 27, 2022 09:05

Updated: JUNE 27, 2022 09:08
THE BANK of Israel headquarters in Jerusalem. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
THE BANK of Israel headquarters in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

In view of the increase in attempts to scam banks' customers, and because there’s an urgent need to increase awareness of financial fraud, The Association of Banks in Israel is launching a comprehensive campaign with a scope of NIS 1 million. 

The program is needed to fight attempts to defraud customers of Russian origin which have soared by 200% in the past year.

In Israel, thousands of new victims of financial scams and cyber fraud are added every day. 

The scam starts with a phone call or message to a mobile phone or an email, in which imposters contact banks and try to steal personal details. 

The campaign will focus on raising awareness of financial fraud against the Russian-speaking public in particular and the elderly population in general.

Increase in fraud

In recent months, banks and the police have identified a significant increase in the volume of fraud committed against new immigrants. 

The logo of Bank Hapoalim, Israel's biggest bank, is seen at their main branch in Tel Aviv (credit: BANK HAPOALIM) The logo of Bank Hapoalim, Israel's biggest bank, is seen at their main branch in Tel Aviv (credit: BANK HAPOALIM)

There’s also a trend of continuously perfecting new ways to defraud and hurt these customers, especially the elderly. Banks and the police have identified an increase in cases of impersonation of bankers and representatives of the police, usually in the Russian language. 

The crooks use subtle, yet sophisticated methods to encourage people to withdraw funds from their accounts and transfer them to accounts abroad.

To counter these attempts to defraud thousands of people, a website was set up as part of the campaign with everything one needs to know about scams and the tools which will help the public to avoid falling into the criminals' net. 

The CEO of the Association of Banks, Eitan Madmon, told Maariv: "Fraud is on an alarming upward trend. The banks, together with the police, are improving their defense capabilities. It’s our duty to strengthen awareness, especially among vulnerable populations."



Tags fraud finance immigrants in israel
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by