The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Archeology Premium Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Banking & Finance
 

Stock exchange strategy: Entering crypto, buying foreign exchanges

The stock exchange is controlled by several foreign investment funds whose shares are traded on the exchange.

By YEHUDA SHARONI/MAARIV
Published: OCTOBER 31, 2022 20:24
MARKET DATA at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
MARKET DATA at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

The management of the stock exchange has just revealed the new strategy for the next five years 2023-2027, and at the core is its plan to enter the digital asset and crypto industry through the establishment of a blockchain-based platform. 

The exchange also revealed the possibility of developing and selling technologies to foreign exchanges. For the first time, the possibility of purchasing holdings in foreign stock exchanges is also being examined.

The stock exchange is controlled by several foreign investment funds whose shares are traded on the exchange. It intends to develop innovative systems in the field of clearing and reporting transactions outside of the exchange.

The digitization processes taking place in international financial markets are reshaping the types of services provided to the exchange's customers, and are an opportunity to create an open channel for direct contact with customers while expanding the range of opportunities.

As part of the plan, the management of the exchange has set a quantitative target of an average annual growth rate in revenues in the next five years of 10%-12%, resulting from organic growth in activity.

MARKET INFORMATION is displayed on a monitor at the New York Stock Exchange. The invasion of Ukraine and the intensification of international sanctions imposed on Russia are having a strong effect on world markets. (credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters) MARKET INFORMATION is displayed on a monitor at the New York Stock Exchange. The invasion of Ukraine and the intensification of international sanctions imposed on Russia are having a strong effect on world markets. (credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

Itai Ben Zeev, Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) CEO, said that the next five years are a critical window of opportunity for the integration of the Israeli exchange into the tech revolution that the world's capital markets are going through. The program is a leap forward in the development and management of services and innovative products which reflect market trends.

He added that the exchange won't just be part of the change, but will be a leader. The TASE will leverage the domestic advantage in favor of the adoption and development of fintech technologies.



Tags Stock market business finance economy tel aviv stock exchange economics
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by