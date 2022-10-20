The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Banking & Finance
 

Dollar trading at record high since the beginning of 2022

The Euro weakened by about 1% against the shekel, as did the British pound, amid concerns about the weakness of the European market due to the war in Ukraine.

By YEHUDA SHARONI/MAARIV
Published: OCTOBER 20, 2022 08:38
MARKET DATA at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
MARKET DATA at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

The Jewish trading year opened a couple of weeks ago with a mini-financial storm. 

The dollar strengthened against the shekel by more than 1.3% and traded at its highest level since the beginning of 2022 (NIS 3.53).

The strengthening of the dollar is explained by the increase in interest rates in the US and expectations for further increases. The American stock exchange fears that inflation will spur Fed Chair Jerome Powell to speed up interest rate policy at a hawkish rate and raise the interest rate more sharply and on a longer schedule.

As mentioned, stock markets in the US and worldwide reacted with sharp declines. On September 28, the first trading day after Rosh Hashanah, the Tel Aviv exchange opened with declines of more than 2.5% in leading indices.

Today's trading trends will determine how the financial statements of the listed companies will look. It will especially affect the reports of the banks which manage their financial reserves in the capital market and at the expense of the insurance companies which manage investment funds of policies that receive profits.



Tags Stock market finance economy economy of israel israeli economy tel aviv stock exchange dollar
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by