The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Banking & Finance
 

Israel's Harel to invest NIS 300m. in real estate transactions

Funds up to NIS 300 million will be invested in a fund managed by LCN which specializes in leaseback transactions.

By WALLA!
Published: NOVEMBER 6, 2022 19:15

Updated: NOVEMBER 6, 2022 19:24
Harel, insurance and finance group logo (photo credit: HAREL INSURANCE COMPANY)
Harel, insurance and finance group logo
(photo credit: HAREL INSURANCE COMPANY)

The Harel Insurance and Finance Group is expanding its real estate portfolio through strategic sale and leaseback transactions. 

Funds up to NIS 300 million will be invested in a fund managed by LCN which specializes in leaseback transactions and manages about 6.5 billion dollars AUM (assets under management). Most of the investments are expected to be made in western European countries.

Harel, which is consistently expanding its presence in the world's main real estate markets, recognizes the potential in the sale-and-leaseback strategy.

With leaseback, the seller of a real estate asset agrees to rent it from the buyer in a long-term contract which in Europe includes indexation. This strategy consists of investing in bonds, gives protection from inflation and a stable and high cash flow, and is therefore suitable even during turbulent times in the markets.

LCN's fund is expected to make 10-20 different investments, emphasizing sectoral and geographic diversification. LCN has extensive experience and a good familiarity with the target markets and the companies operating there, including examination of potential deals and ongoing monitoring of existing transactions. 

Illustrative image of investing. (credit: MoneyFindings) Illustrative image of investing. (credit: MoneyFindings)

It focuses on three main factors: Examining the tenant, the real estate, and if the property is suitable for the tenant's business. Each factor is rated by a detailed model. The entire deal is rated before and throughout the life of the investment.

This investment, which is part of Harel's investment strategy in real estate markets abroad, will be added to the group's real estate portfolio which currently stands at approximately NIS 18 billion.

What is the benefit of these investments?

These investments contribute to geographical and sectoral diversification, with the goal of generating a regular and stable return at a relatively low level of risk. Accordingly, the portfolio includes a wide variety of assets which allow long-term savers to enjoy a relatively stable, realistic return not directly linked to capital market indices. 

The partnership with LCN is part of a chain of transactions carried out by Harel's real estate division over the past few years, which include leading international partners.

Itzik Twil, manager of the real estate and credit department at Harel, stated that investing via a sale and leaseback strategy is a hybrid credit/equity instrument with a proper return-risk equation. 

Harel sees potential in these, which are implemented after underwriting and in-depth risk analysis and which generate a stable, high return mostly protected from inflation, with the advantage that most of the group's deals are off-market transactions.

Harel is the largest insurance and finance group in Israel, with over 80 years of experience in insurance and finance activities and more than 4,000,000 customers in various professions. Total assets managed by the group in insurance, including pension, provident and trust funds and financial services, is approximately NIS 350 billion.

LCN specializes in sale-and-leaseback transactions in the USA and Europe through dedicated funds for each separate region. LCN was founded in 2011 and has offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Cologne and Luxembourg, and at the end of June 2022 was managing deals worth about 6.5 billion dollars.

Since its establishment, the group has carried out over 90 deals in three funds that invest in North America and three funds that invest in Europe, all of which are rated A/A and yield a stable and high-income flow. Company managers have experience in real estate, finance, and specifically in sale-and-leaseback deals.



Tags business investment insurance real estate
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by