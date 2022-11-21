Bank of Israel to raise interest rate for the fifth time since April

The Bank of Israel has announced an upcoming raise of its interest rate to take effect on Monday, in an effort to combat rising inflation in the Israeli economy. The new rate would represent the fifth in a recent series of increases carried out by the BOI since April of this year.

The country's consistently rising inflation has crossed 5.1% as of October, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics.

Inflation in Israel

In a report from Globes, Psagot Investment House chief economist Guy Beitor said that "Inflation in Israel has still not reached its peak," noting that, according to the October CBS report, food and housing prices are continuing to climb.

The heavy inflation has led the bank to increase its interest in the hope that a steeper rate will lead to less borrowing, which would in turn lead to less inflation. However, a steeper interest rate may have other less-appealing consequences as well.

As the economy slows down, in part due to less borrowing, the business market has already begun to stall. This has likely contributed to the widespread wave of hi-tech industry layoffs that has plagued the start-up nation since March.

Shortly after his appointment as head of the Knesset’s temporary Finance Committee, Moshe Gafni, announced his intention to "hold an extensive discussion on the matter as soon as possible," specifically highlighting the issue of higher mortgage payments for holders.

Did the Bank of Israel react too late?

Dobi Amitai, Chairman of the Presidency of the Business Sector, was critical of the BOI's sluggish reaction to the nation's economic concerns. "The Bank of Israel reacted late, aggressively and without an up-to-date economic plan," he said.

The chairman criticized the BOI's seeming lack of wider strategy in handling the current economic unrest.

"The Bank of Israel has two roles: to ensure price stability while meeting the goal that inflation does not exceed 3%; and to act as an economic advisor to the government and submit recommendations for appropriate fiscal policy. Since the rise in inflation began, and in the many [following months] months, the Bank of Israel has not published a plan of recommendations to the government on taking fiscal measures, which are required to curb inflation and create price stability in the economy," Amitai said.

Amitai concluded with a condemnation of the BOI's apparent one-size-fits-all approach to the issue: "Using only the tool of raising interest rates is not a serious [operating] plan for the economy."