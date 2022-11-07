Where are prices sinking amid global inflation?

At the end of 2021, Tel Aviv officially became the most expensive city in the world, after jumping four places in the cost of living ranking of the Economist Research Unit compared to the previous year.

The non-stop price increases are across a broad range of consumer goods: electronics, food, housing and utilities. This is why, in recent years, more and more Israelis have started looking for cheaper alternatives in every possible area to reduce high family expenses as much as possible.

Less-expensive alternatives can be found almost everywhere. The cable companies, for example, have issued discounted basic packages in recent years, while many airlines offer discounted low-cost flights, and in the cellular world, there are also significant price drops, certainly compared to the high prices we used to pay in the past.

The cellular revolution that occurred several years ago completely changed the rules of the game and significantly lowered prices of various cellular packages. Being able to simply transfer one's number from company to company without cost has contributed greatly to this, as well.

Since that revolution, there has been a sense of calm in the market, but this is absolutely not the case. Walla! Mobile decided to take the revolution one step further, break the market and offer cell phone packages with crazy launch deals of only NIS 10 per month for the first three months only, potentially saving families hundreds of shekels annually.

The three cell phone packages offered at Walla! Mobile come with fairly large surfing volumes.The Basic package comes with a volume of 500GB and the Power and Premium packages come with 1000GB.

The Premium package also includes a connection to the fast 5G network, a particularly powerful technology for an exceptional browsing experience, at the highest speeds.

The three packages offered by the company:

Basic: 500GB for NIS 32.90 per monthPower: 1000 GB for NIS 39.90 per monthPremium: 1000GB in G5 for NIS 49.90 per month