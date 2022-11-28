The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Banking & Finance
 

Which Israeli banks have the most complaints – and which have the fewest?

Bank supervisor Yair Avidan said that banks are expected to promote activities to strengthen the assimilation of the culture of fairness.

By YEHUDA SHARONI/MAARIV
Published: NOVEMBER 28, 2022 17:26
A man uses an ATM at Bank Mizrahi-Tefahot in Tel Aviv, Israel November 22, 2021. Picture taken November 22, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/ALI KHARA)
A man uses an ATM at Bank Mizrahi-Tefahot in Tel Aviv, Israel November 22, 2021. Picture taken November 22, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALI KHARA)

The number of customer complaints against Mizrahi Tefahot Bank in relation to its size in the banking system was the lowest among the five largest banks, according to the inspector's review of public inquiries for 2021.

According to the supervisory data, the number of complaints against Bank Mizrahi (3,445) was the lowest, and in relation to its market share in the banking system (15.4%) the ratio of complaints was also the lowest and stood at 0.55%. 

On the other hand, 15,941 complaints were filed against Bank Hapoalim. In relation to its share in the system (27.5%), the rate of complaints was the highest at 1.42%, and this is a considerable gap compared to the second bank, Leumi. 

In 2021, 36,600 complaints and requests for information on consumer issues were recorded at banks in Israel, of which 4,350 were transferred to the direct handling of the banks' public complaints commission for an investigation procedure.

A total of NIS 9.4 million was returned to customers in 2021 as part of handling individual complaints, i.e. 26% of the inquiries received relief, 21% of the complaints were found to be justified and 74.6% were handled within 30 days.

Bank Hapoalim (credit: AVIV GOTTLIEB)Bank Hapoalim (credit: AVIV GOTTLIEB)
 

Four consumer financial sanctions were imposed on banking corporations following the violation of consumer instructions.

Bank supervisor Yair Avidan said that banks are expected to promote activities to strengthen the assimilation of the culture of fairness and the establishment of the concept that happy customers are crucial to business success. Providing service and adequate response to customers is a central pillar of this concept.



Tags business finance service Bank Mizrahi Tefahot Bank
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by