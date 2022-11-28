The number of customer complaints against Mizrahi Tefahot Bank in relation to its size in the banking system was the lowest among the five largest banks, according to the inspector's review of public inquiries for 2021.

According to the supervisory data, the number of complaints against Bank Mizrahi (3,445) was the lowest, and in relation to its market share in the banking system (15.4%) the ratio of complaints was also the lowest and stood at 0.55%.

On the other hand, 15,941 complaints were filed against Bank Hapoalim. In relation to its share in the system (27.5%), the rate of complaints was the highest at 1.42%, and this is a considerable gap compared to the second bank, Leumi.

In 2021, 36,600 complaints and requests for information on consumer issues were recorded at banks in Israel, of which 4,350 were transferred to the direct handling of the banks' public complaints commission for an investigation procedure.

A total of NIS 9.4 million was returned to customers in 2021 as part of handling individual complaints, i.e. 26% of the inquiries received relief, 21% of the complaints were found to be justified and 74.6% were handled within 30 days.

Bank Hapoalim (credit: AVIV GOTTLIEB)

Four consumer financial sanctions were imposed on banking corporations following the violation of consumer instructions.

Bank supervisor Yair Avidan said that banks are expected to promote activities to strengthen the assimilation of the culture of fairness and the establishment of the concept that happy customers are crucial to business success. Providing service and adequate response to customers is a central pillar of this concept.