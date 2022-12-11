Historic Event in Istanbul

Representatives of some 450 Turkish companies met on Tuesday 6th December, 2022 , together with dozens of Israeli companies’ representative for B-to-B meetings, emphasizing the momentum of enhancing trade relations between the two countries.

The delegation included sixty import companies, members of the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce.

Uriel Lynn, FICC President stated: "The significant increase of imports from Turkey, which has already reached 6.2 billion dollars, in a wide variety of products, will reduce the cost of import to Israel. This is another way for us to contribute to combat the rising of the cost of living in Israel and to upgrade relations between the two countries. The warm welcome affirms the close bond between the two countries."

FICC’s delegation arrived to Istanbul on Monday 5th December and the highlight of the visit took place on Tuesday with scheduled meetings between representatives of hundreds of Turkish companies organized by the Turkish Exporters Association (TIM) and representatives of some of the largest Israeli retail chains; such as Supersol, Rami Levy, Yohannoff, Electra and more.Attending the event were senior delegates form the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Economy, Irit Lilian, Israel's Ambassador to Turkey, Matan Safran, Israel's Economic Attaché to Turkey, Mehmet Kilichalia, Director General of the Turkish Ministry of Economy. Also attending Mr. Mustafa GÜLTEPE, President of the Turkish Exporters Assembly and more.

Turkey and Israel event, December 6 December 2022 (Credit: PR)

Also joining were presidency members of the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce: Israela Stier, Amir Shani, Meir Klugeft, Roy Roznik, Yossi Williger and Reuven Schlussel.The delegation also included presidents of the regional chambers, David Kastel, President of Haifa Chamber of Commerce, Yoram Ohion, President of Be'er Sheva Chambers of Commerce.Uriel Lynn, FICC President, opened the conference and emphasized the importance of trade relations between the two countries: "Turkey is Israel's fifth trading partner in the world and we intend to continue contributing to this trend in full force. Israel is the second exporter of services in the world. The positive balance of Israeli trade stands at about 21 billion dollars and this will of course continue, thanks to meetings of the kind we are holding today."Lynn emphasized that, in fact, this is the beginning of a new era in our economic and diplomatic relations with this country. Lynn predicts that within one to two years the volume of mutual trade with Turkey will reach ten billion dollars and two years later to 12-13 billion dollars. Turkey provides a very diverse industry with products essential for Israel, ranging from steel and iron, building materials, textile, food and beverages.Mustafa GÜLTEPE President of the Turkish Exporters Assembly said: "The rapprochement between the two countries helps to balance the trade relations between the countries. This meeting is further proof that this is a historic event , creating another turning point for trade relations. The Turkish Exporters Assembly and the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce contribute much to the success of the ongoing trade between the countries. We will promote further trade in the various sections of the economy."Israel's ambassador to Turkey, Mrs. Irit Lilian, also spoke at the meeting and said, among other things: "This historic meeting strengthens the good faith between the countries. For a decade there has not been a meeting that comes close to this. Both sides are willing to take risks and the last few years have proven that the economic ties between Israel and Turkey can be spoiled. It is our duty to find further ways to enhance future collaborations that will serve the importers and exporters of both Turkey and Israel; benefiting the economies of both countries."

Amir Shani, VP of FICC made a presentation during the event relating to the strong economic ties between the countries and said: There has never been another delegation similar to this one. In the last four years there has been an 80% increase in trade between the countries and this is for three main reasons: quality of the products, the attractive prices and of course the transportation of the goods from a destination close to Israel. Shipping from Turkey has a great distance advantage over the USA, China and Europe. Turkish imports are growing at the expense of imports from Spain and Italy. It is impossible to compete with the advantages that Turkey provides, Israel is not doing Turkey a favour.

The Director General of the Turkish Ministry of Economy, Mehmet Kilikalia, also greeted the guests and presented the joint economic vision of Turkey and Israel:Turkey is the partner for the import of goods (exports from Turkey to Israel), the fifth largest for Israel (only China, the USA, Switzerland and Germany are prior). The total exports from Turkey to Israel in 2021 amounted to 8.4 billion dollars. The main types of goods imported to Israel are textiles, steel and iron, building materials, cement, rubber and plastic, machinery and electrical and mechanical products. Turkey exports 2.5% of the total goods imported to Israel. Turkey is the seventh largest exporter of goods (exports from Israel to Turkey) to Israel, receiving 2.3% of the total that Israel exports to the world.