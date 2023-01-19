The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Banking & Finance
 

What was the state of Israel's stock exchange in 2022?

Summing up 2022: The number of companies traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose to a record of 548, while stock indices fell by half of the world indices.

By YEHUDA SHARONI/MAARIV
Published: JANUARY 19, 2023 16:14
An electronic board displaying market data is seen at the entrance of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, in Tel Aviv, Israel (photo credit: REUTERS)
An electronic board displaying market data is seen at the entrance of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, in Tel Aviv, Israel
(photo credit: REUTERS)

The number of companies traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) in 2022 is the highest in the last decade and stands at 548 publicly traded companies with a value of NIS 25.8 billion. However, the Tel Aviv 35 and Tel Aviv 125 indices decreased by 8% and 10% respectively.

TASE management, headed by CEO Itai Ben Ze'ev, released the activity data for 2022 near the end of the year.

The number of companies traded on the stock exchange is the highest within the last decade. There are now 548 public companies, of which 52 are dual companies i.e. they're traded at the same time on other exchanges, and 22 new companies trading at a value of NIS 25.8 billion.

What happened to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in 2022?

The Tel Aviv 35 and Tel Aviv 125 indices fell by 8% and 10% respectively, compared to the MSCI world index which fell by 19%.

The most notable gains were in oil and gas stocks. The index also jumped by 39% due to the jump in the price of gas. For the years 2018-2022, the Tel Aviv Technology Index leads with an increase of 79% and the Tel Aviv banks and real estate indices increased by 66%, a result of the boom in the real estate industry.

THE TEL AVIV Stock Exchange. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90) THE TEL AVIV Stock Exchange. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

The daily trading cycle in shares amounted to NIS 2.3 billion and is 24% higher than the turnover in 2021. Foreign investors bought shares for NIS 13 billion. In view of the economic situation, the scope of capital raising in the stock market dropped to NIS 21.8 billion, compared to NIS 25.8 billion in 2021.

Stakeholders didn't take advantage of the declines in the markets and increased holdings. They sold shares worth NIS 6.4 billion and bought shares worth only NIS 2.5 billion. 

The most prominent companies to raise money were Akro (value of NIS 4 billion), Shikun and Binui Energy (NIS 2.8 billion), Kerso Real Estate (NIS 2 billion) and Bayit and Gag (house and roof) (NIS 1.3 billion).



Tags Stock market business tel aviv stock exchange investment investors
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by