Due to complaints from the general public about poor service, Yair Avidan, the supervisor of banks, has established new, stricter standards for customer service.

Avidan's instructions were issued as he became aware of problems with banks providing services and a decrease in satisfaction with the banks. The Bank of Israel has determined that service given to bank customers by any means of communication should be professional, available and effective.

What are the new rules?

The new rules require providing optimal service to customers in a variety of service channels and promoting useful communication while providing service and support. Banks must also prevent barriers to receiving service from officials and prevent damage and deception.

Internet services should be accessible and of high quality, while providing efficient support for customers. These efforts should be focused on households and small businesses.

The aim of all these changes is ensuring that the system of service and support for customers will give the best response to all customers, and that information given to them is useful. Also, Avidan established requirements for publishing information to the public via various service channels.

View of Bank Hapoalim branch in central Jerusalem on December 11, 2019. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Avidan stated that effective service and communication between banks and customers will increase the public's trust in the banks. Good service and communication are necessary for a positive customer experience when performing financial activities and so they can benefit from the services and products offered.