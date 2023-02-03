TikTok entrepreneur lists 7 crucial steps to becoming a millionaire

We are living in an age where business professionals are turning to social media platforms to help everyday users accomplish their goals through the hustle. TikTok female entrepreneurship influencer Hannah Chan shared her advice for manifesting one specific financial milestone: making one million dollars.

On her account @realhannahchan, this particular video had users across the platform taking vigorous notes. The goal? Accumulate wealth, and hit that million dollar mark.

2.: Believe you are worthy of making more and are worth more.3.: Make small changes in your living space that can help you reach that next level of success.4.: In order to have something, like a million dollars, you have to first become the kind of person that has a million dollars. How does that million-dollar version of yourself act and live their life?5.: Before making a big purchase, ask if it’s a cost or an investment. Chan explained that “spending $2,000 on a handbag is a cost. If you spent $2,000 furthering a skill, that is an investment.”6.: There are only 24 hours in a day, why cap your income there?7.: "When you level up, its a lot easier for the people around you to bring you back down instead of being inspired to work harder themselves,” Chan said. Have no fear, though; you will attract people more on your level.