Financial Literacy paves the way for Financial Freedom – Entrepreneur Chris Naugle

Unfortunately, many people in the United States lack the basic knowledge they need to manage their finances. A recent survey found that fewer than 4 in 10 Americans could come up with the money necessary to cover an unexpected $1,000 expense, and 63% say they’ve been living paycheck to paycheck since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chris Naugle aims to get people out of these binds by teaching them about financial literacy, which will eventually lead to breaking away from the pain and difficulty of poverty and creating abundance.

Chris Naugle is America’s #1 Money Mentor, and he’s the founder of The Money School and Money Mentor for The Money Multiplier. He’s spoken to or taught over 10,000 people how to build financial independence. “Financial literacy is knowledge about how money works and how you can make more of it, save it, or get out of debt,” Naugle said. “It’s nearly impossible to game a system that you know nothing about. If you don’t know what a credit score is, you don’t know how it can impact your financial future. That’s why I find teaching about financial literacy so important.” Naugle’s teachings extend beyond simply surviving, though; he wants his clients to create financial freedom and get rid of their anxieties about money. “My goal is to help people get back the money from every purchase they’ve ever made and create wealth, no matter how much money they have right now.” In addition to his classes and seminars, Chris Naugle has a book titled Mapping Out the Millionaire Mystery. “I wrote the book so it was easier for people to find and use my advice. It’s accessible so everyone can learn about financial literacy just by reading its pages.”

Chris knows what it’s like not to have a lot of money. He grew up in a lower-middle-class family in Lockport, NY with a single mother. “Everything my clients struggle with, I’ve experienced firsthand. I know what it’s like to be in debt and told no by lots of job prospects. With hard work, I know everyone can recover from these circumstances.” Since he escaped the cycle of poverty, he’s come to manage $30 million worth of assets and own 16 companies over 20 years.

If you don’t feel like you’re financially literate, there’s always time to learn from teachers like Chris Naugle. They can help you create wealth and get your money situation under control forever.