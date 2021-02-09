The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Financial Literacy paves the way for Financial Freedom – Entrepreneur Chris Naugle

By DN MEDIA NETWORK  
FEBRUARY 9, 2021 09:32
CHRIS NAUGLE (photo credit: CHRIS NAUGLE)
CHRIS NAUGLE
(photo credit: CHRIS NAUGLE)
 
Unfortunately, many people in the United States lack the basic knowledge they need to manage their finances. A recent survey found that fewer than 4 in 10 Americans could come up with the money necessary to cover an unexpected $1,000 expense, and 63% say they’ve been living paycheck to paycheck since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chris Naugle aims to get people out of these binds by teaching them about financial literacy, which will eventually lead to breaking away from the pain and difficulty of poverty and creating abundance.
Chris Naugle is America’s #1 Money Mentor, and he’s the founder of The Money School and Money Mentor for The Money Multiplier. He’s spoken to or taught over 10,000 people how to build financial independence. “Financial literacy is knowledge about how money works and how you can make more of it, save it, or get out of debt,” Naugle said. “It’s nearly impossible to game a system that you know nothing about. If you don’t know what a credit score is, you don’t know how it can impact your financial future. That’s why I find teaching about financial literacy so important.” Naugle’s teachings extend beyond simply surviving, though; he wants his clients to create financial freedom and get rid of their anxieties about money. “My goal is to help people get back the money from every purchase they’ve ever made and create wealth, no matter how much money they have right now.” In addition to his classes and seminars, Chris Naugle has a book titled Mapping Out the Millionaire Mystery. “I wrote the book so it was easier for people to find and use my advice. It’s accessible so everyone can learn about financial literacy just by reading its pages.” 
Chris knows what it’s like not to have a lot of money. He grew up in a lower-middle-class family in Lockport, NY with a single mother. “Everything my clients struggle with, I’ve experienced firsthand. I know what it’s like to be in debt and told no by lots of job prospects. With hard work, I know everyone can recover from these circumstances.” Since he escaped the cycle of poverty, he’s come to manage $30 million worth of assets and own 16 companies over 20 years.
If you don’t feel like you’re financially literate, there’s always time to learn from teachers like Chris Naugle. They can help you create wealth and get your money situation under control forever.



Tags United States school Money
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

How will Israel deal with diverging viewpoints with Biden?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ronald Lauder

George Shultz was the best boss I ever had

 By RONALD S. LAUDER
Jeff Barak

Reality check: It's all down to Lapid - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Emily Schrader

Coronavirus corruption: Israel’s inexcusable failure - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Amotz Asa-El

Israel Elections: Gideon Sa'ar: Less Superman, more Clark Kent

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
5

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by