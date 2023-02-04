The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
UK finance delegation meets with Israeli officials, businesspeople

A UK delegation met with regulators, government officials, fintech companies and others from the Israeli private sector.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 4, 2023 02:27
A UK delegation meets with Israeli officials and businesspeople. (photo credit: UK FOREIGN, COMMONWEALTH & DEVELOPMENT OFFICE)
The United Kingdom's Trade Commissioner for Europe, Chris Barton, and a delegation of 30 businesses and financial services officials traveled to Tel Aviv this week for two days amid discussions between the UK and Israel regarding a potential Free Trade Agreement.

In Israel, the delegation met with regulators, government officials, fintech companies and others from the private sector.

The delegation also spoke with the Chairman of Bank Leumi, the CEO of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services and the Deputy Governor of the Bank of Israel, Andrew Abir.

Formal reception held at ambassador's residence

Over 100 people, including Likud MKs, attended a reception held at the UK ambassador’s residence and hosted by HMA Neil Wigan.

Personnel from His Majesty Treasury and the Department for International Trade, financial organizations such as Citi Bank, representative bodies, including CBI and UK Finance, and fintech companies, including Revolut and Wise, were present at the event.

“Financial services is a major part of our economy and we think there is a really good fit between the skills we have in the UK and the technology and market opportunities here in Israel.”

Neil Wigan, UK Ambassador to Israel

“The Free Trade Agreement is one of the most important initiatives the embassy is working on and we hope the agreement will continue to strengthen the UK-Israel relations for years to come,” said the United Kingdom's Ambassador to Israel, Neil Wigan. “Financial services is a major part of our economy and we think there is a really good fit between the skills we have in the UK and the technology and market opportunities here in Israel.”

“The UK already has a thriving trade and investment partnership with Israel with more than £6 million worth of trade, over 30% growth in the last years and several £ billion of investments in each other’s companies,” said His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for Europe, Chris Barton. “That is part of a much wider and deep close economic and social relations between the two countries. We have witnessed first-hand this week the great potential there is here and we are looking forward to extend these relations with the new free trade agreement.”



Tags United Kingdom finance trade Britain
