The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Otzma Yehudit MK clashes with pro-Palestine protestors at Tel Aviv University

The tug-of-war between the Knesset member and the student protestors was captured on camera and shared via social media.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 3, 2023 05:43
Israeli soldiers stand guard during a Palestinian protest near the Jewish settlement of Elon Moreh,east of Nablus, in the West Bank, November 25, 2022. (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Israeli soldiers stand guard during a Palestinian protest near the Jewish settlement of Elon Moreh,east of Nablus, in the West Bank, November 25, 2022.
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

MK Almog Cohen of Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party clashed with protestors at Tel Aviv University protesting the IDF raid on Jenin – at one point attempting to tear a Palestinian flag away from a protestor.

The tug-of-war between the Knesset member and the student protestors was captured on camera and shared via social media. Around 30 protestors demonstrated against the IDF raid on Jenin last week that left ten dead and has escalated tensions between Israel and Palestinian groups.

"The National Union of Students condemns the demonstration of support for terrorism that took place this morning at the entrance to Tel Aviv University. We call for a thorough investigation of the incident and the prosecution of the demonstrators,” The National Union of Students said in a statement. “This is a call to violence and incitement that goes beyond the limits of freedom of expression. There is no place for supporting terrorism in institutions academics in Israel," The National Union of Students added.

Who is Almog Cohen?

Dubbed "the warrior from the Negev" by Otzma Yehudit party leader Itamar Ben-Gvir, Cohen is a right-wing activist who established an armed civil patrol in the Negev. Cohen served for about a decade in the Israel Police. 

Before his election to the Knesset, Cohen deleted his Facebook and Twitter accounts, but he was active on social media before doing so. 

He once called Israeli police officers the "attack dogs of post-Nazism" and called the Tel Aviv Pride Parade a “completely animalistic parade of unbridled and unrestrained sex partying while harassing boys and minors” and “a shocking spectacle of sick porn."

Cohen also expressed support for Putin on the eve of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "We learned from him what leadership is - make a decision and the world explodes," he tweeted amid the invasion.



Tags protests israel protest Knesset members Otzma Yehudit
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Who wants an Israeli civil war?

THOUSANDS OF protesters against the new Netanyahu government and its proposed reforms gather outside the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, earlier this month.
4

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
5

Parents leave baby behind at Israeli airport check-in

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by