The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Banking & Finance
 

BoI hikes interest rate by 0.50% 0 a 15-year high; is it the right move? - analysis

Is the BoI making the right call in using yet another interest rate increase to handle Israel's inflation?

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: FEBRUARY 20, 2023 17:25
A graph illustrating the gap between Israeli and US stock market prices in 2022-23 (photo credit: Eyal Ben-David, New York University)
A graph illustrating the gap between Israeli and US stock market prices in 2022-23
(photo credit: Eyal Ben-David, New York University)

The Bank of Israel announced a 0.5% increase to the national interest rate on Monday, in what constitutes the latest in a long series of increases over the past year in an extended effort to decrease the country's current 5.4% inflation rate, which has steadily risen for months.

The interest rate now rests at 4.25%, which is the highest it has been in about 15 years. Prior to the adjustment, experts were unsure as to whether the BoI would be more conservative in its raise — in January, the Bank stated that 4% was its expected interest rate ceiling.

However, others noted that, based on recently-issued inflation data, a steeper, half-percentage point hike was more probable. "Given the latest inflation print is the highest in the cycle yet, the market is now pricing in a higher probability of a [0.50%] hike," suggested Citi strategist Bhumika Gupta on Sunday.

"Given the latest inflation print is the highest in the cycle yet, the market is now pricing in a higher probability of a [0.50%] hike."

Bhumika Gupta

Are these interest rate increases even working?

Faced with a continuously rising rate of inflation and cost of living, the Bank of Israel has turned time and time again to increase its interest rate, to limited success (if at all). April saw the first of these increases when the BoI decided to increase its rate to 0.35% from its prior 0.1%.

At the time, many were certain that such an increase would yield results — but 10 months and 3.40 percentage points later, the increased interest rate has yet to stop inflation in Israel.

The Bank of Israel building is seen in Jerusalem June 16, 2020. Picture taken June 16, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZVULUN/FILE PHOTO) The Bank of Israel building is seen in Jerusalem June 16, 2020. Picture taken June 16, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZVULUN/FILE PHOTO)

According to Prof. Dan Ben-David, head of the Shoresh Institution for Socioeconomic Research and an economist at Tel Aviv University, the Bank of Israel is currently faced with a strong predicament.

“The primary problem is that the Bank of Israel is trying to feel its way through the dark.”

Prof. Dan Ben-David

“The primary problem is that the Bank of Israel is trying to feel its way through the dark,” he said, adding that without knowing the root cause of the inflation, it’s very difficult to prescribe the proper economic remedy.

Finding the root of the inflation is critical

He explained that an interest rate increase could be either very helpful or very harmful, depending on what the root cause may be.

If the cause stems from people’s increased readiness to spend the money they were given by the government during the COVID-19 pandemic, “then the primary source of inflation is actually from the demand side – in which case the raising of interest rates cools down demand, and subsequently, inflation.”

On the other hand, he said, “If [Israel’s increased inflation] is because inflation rates in the other developed countries are higher and are thus ‘imported’ to Israel from abroad, then the problem is one of higher costs emanating from the supply side. Raising interest rates in this case would only exacerbate the inflation problem by raising local production costs even further,” he said.

In a shocking twist: politics have caused problems

As it turns out, however, the answer isn’t binary; it’s a mixture of both, plus a healthy dose of political interference, Ben-David argued. “The new government’s coalition agreements are written as though no one ever heard of the concept of budget constraints. These agreements threaten to blow the budget to extreme levels, which in turn require contractionary monetary policy – among other things, higher interest rates – by the Bank of Israel to counter the extremely expansionary fiscal policies advocated by the cabinet ministers,” he said.

He added that the new government and its remarkably controversial proposed judicial reform (which critics, experts, academics and executives argue will significantly harm Israel’s economy) have caused a notable downward trend in the nation’s internal investment.

Data illustrating the gap between Israeli and US stock markets shows that, following the November 1 elections, a rapid increase in Israeli stock prices over US stock prices was quickly reversed. This suggests the rapid removal of investment in the Israeli stock market as investors pull their funds from the economy in anticipation of a crash brought on by the judicial reforms’ destabilization of the nation’s system of checks and balances.

“In this context, stock markets reflect the canary in the coal mine. Investors begin to act immediately according to what they expect to happen, in order to profit when what they anticipate actually transpires. Thus, although Israel’s economy has been doing much better than nearly all other developed economies over the past year, the election-time stock exchange pivot provides an indication that many people are already acting upon their concerns,” Ben-David elaborated.

Balancing act

Politics aside, the question of whether an interest rate increase will harm or help remains to be answered. The Bank of Israel is in a less-than-ideal position in this regard, as an attempt to solve one inflation cause may indeed exacerbate the impact of the other.

Dubi Amitai, head of the Israeli Presidency of Business Organizations, criticized the Bank of Israel’s repeated use of interest rate increase as its primary tool for dealing with inflation.

“Another interest rate increase is a severe blow to the business sector and the economy,” he said. “It is clear that the governor of the Bank of Israel is troubled by the weakening of the shekel, but excessive use of the interest rate tool exacts a heavy price, not only in the slowdown in consumption but also in the slowdown in investments. This will be reflected in the economy’s recovery time, which will be longer than expected — and only once inflation is completely curbed.”

“It is clear that the governor of the Bank of Israel is troubled by the weakening of the shekel, but excessive use of the interest rate tool exacts a heavy price, not only in the slowdown in consumption but also in the slowdown in investments. This will be reflected in the economy’s recovery time, which will be longer than expected — and only once inflation is completely curbed.”

Dubi Amitai

“The effects of the interest rate hike are already being reflected in the economy. Therefore, at this point in time the Governor of the Bank of Israel must examine processes of lowering the interest rate instead of continuing to raise it,” Amitai said, adding the government “must ensure budgetary restraint” in its upcoming budget proposal this Thursday, “in order to prevent another inflationary spiral."



Tags Bank of Israel business economy Money inflation
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by