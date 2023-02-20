The Bank of Israel announced a 0.5% increase to the national interest rate on Monday, in what constitutes the latest in a long series of increases over the past year in an extended effort to decrease the country's current 5.4% inflation rate, which has steadily risen for months.

The interest rate now rests at 4.25%, which is the highest it has been in about 15 years. Prior to the adjustment, experts were unsure as to whether the BoI would be more conservative in its raise — in January, the Bank stated that 4% was its expected interest rate ceiling.

However, others noted that, based on recently-issued inflation data, a steeper, half-percentage point hike was more probable. "Given the latest inflation print is the highest in the cycle yet, the market is now pricing in a higher probability of a [0.50%] hike," suggested Citi strategist Bhumika Gupta on Sunday.

Are these interest rate increases even working?

Faced with a continuously rising rate of inflation and cost of living, the Bank of Israel has turned time and time again to increase its interest rate, to limited success (if at all). April saw the first of these increases when the BoI decided to increase its rate to 0.35% from its prior 0.1%.

At the time, many were certain that such an increase would yield results — but 10 months and 3.40 percentage points later, the increased interest rate has yet to stop inflation in Israel.

According to Prof. Dan Ben-David, head of the Shoresh Institution for Socioeconomic Research and an economist at Tel Aviv University, the Bank of Israel is currently faced with a strong predicament.

“The primary problem is that the Bank of Israel is trying to feel its way through the dark,” he said, adding that without knowing the root cause of the inflation, it’s very difficult to prescribe the proper economic remedy.

Finding the root of the inflation is critical

He explained that an interest rate increase could be either very helpful or very harmful, depending on what the root cause may be.

If the cause stems from people’s increased readiness to spend the money they were given by the government during the COVID-19 pandemic, “then the primary source of inflation is actually from the demand side – in which case the raising of interest rates cools down demand, and subsequently, inflation.”

On the other hand, he said, “If [Israel’s increased inflation] is because inflation rates in the other developed countries are higher and are thus ‘imported’ to Israel from abroad, then the problem is one of higher costs emanating from the supply side. Raising interest rates in this case would only exacerbate the inflation problem by raising local production costs even further,” he said.

In a shocking twist: politics have caused problems

As it turns out, however, the answer isn’t binary; it’s a mixture of both, plus a healthy dose of political interference, Ben-David argued. “The new government’s coalition agreements are written as though no one ever heard of the concept of budget constraints. These agreements threaten to blow the budget to extreme levels, which in turn require contractionary monetary policy – among other things, higher interest rates – by the Bank of Israel to counter the extremely expansionary fiscal policies advocated by the cabinet ministers,” he said.

He added that the new government and its remarkably controversial proposed judicial reform (which critics, experts, academics and executives argue will significantly harm Israel’s economy) have caused a notable downward trend in the nation’s internal investment.

Data illustrating the gap between Israeli and US stock markets shows that, following the November 1 elections, a rapid increase in Israeli stock prices over US stock prices was quickly reversed. This suggests the rapid removal of investment in the Israeli stock market as investors pull their funds from the economy in anticipation of a crash brought on by the judicial reforms’ destabilization of the nation’s system of checks and balances.

“In this context, stock markets reflect the canary in the coal mine. Investors begin to act immediately according to what they expect to happen, in order to profit when what they anticipate actually transpires. Thus, although Israel’s economy has been doing much better than nearly all other developed economies over the past year, the election-time stock exchange pivot provides an indication that many people are already acting upon their concerns,” Ben-David elaborated.

Balancing act

Politics aside, the question of whether an interest rate increase will harm or help remains to be answered. The Bank of Israel is in a less-than-ideal position in this regard, as an attempt to solve one inflation cause may indeed exacerbate the impact of the other.

Dubi Amitai, head of the Israeli Presidency of Business Organizations, criticized the Bank of Israel’s repeated use of interest rate increase as its primary tool for dealing with inflation.

“Another interest rate increase is a severe blow to the business sector and the economy,” he said. “It is clear that the governor of the Bank of Israel is troubled by the weakening of the shekel, but excessive use of the interest rate tool exacts a heavy price, not only in the slowdown in consumption but also in the slowdown in investments. This will be reflected in the economy’s recovery time, which will be longer than expected — and only once inflation is completely curbed.”

“The effects of the interest rate hike are already being reflected in the economy. Therefore, at this point in time the Governor of the Bank of Israel must examine processes of lowering the interest rate instead of continuing to raise it,” Amitai said, adding the government “must ensure budgetary restraint” in its upcoming budget proposal this Thursday, “in order to prevent another inflationary spiral."