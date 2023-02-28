The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Banking & Finance
 

IDF vet who helped conquer Kotel in 1967 arrested for suspected tax evasion

Ze'ev Parnas claims the money came from abroad and was transferred to his bank account.

By WALLA!
Published: FEBRUARY 28, 2023 17:45
Israelis visit the Western Wall in 1967 after its opening to the public following the Six Day War (photo credit: R. M. KNELLER/JERUSALEM POST ARCHIVES)
Israelis visit the Western Wall in 1967 after its opening to the public following the Six Day War
(photo credit: R. M. KNELLER/JERUSALEM POST ARCHIVES)

Ze'ev Parnas, one of the Paratrooper veterans who took the Western Wall in the Six Day War, was arrested on Tuesday by the Tax Authority on suspicion of tax evasion of millions of shekels that he earned from the renewable energy sector.

Parnas, aged 78 and a resident of Kfar Baruch, denied the crime he was accused of and said in his interrogation that he has no control over his finances. He also explained that he was entitled to $50 million for services he provided outside of Israel and requested that the money be transferred to his bank account in Israel.

Even so, the Tax Authority investigators said that Parnas' claims were untrue and the source of the money was his work in different voluntary organizations around the world.

The Shalom court in Haifa released Parnas with limiting conditions at a bail of NIS 100,000.

Parnas is the second case of tax evasion this week

On Sunday, Ben Ben Horin, a graphic designer from Tel Aviv who creates and sells NFT digital art, was arrested on suspicion of not reporting income totaling approximately NIS three million from selling NFT and not reporting the conversion of 30 Itrium digital coins that he got as payment for his creations.

Illustration of a sign leading to the Tax Authorities offices in Jerusalem. (credit: FLASH90) Illustration of a sign leading to the Tax Authorities offices in Jerusalem. (credit: FLASH90)

Ben Horin creates and sells NFTs on the international Opensea platform under the brand WUWA. His interrogation revealed that as part of a report to the tax authorities in 2021, the suspect did not report any of the income from the sales on the platform. 



Tags Western Wall crime israel tax authority veterans
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by