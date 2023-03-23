The state budget and economic plan for 2023-2024 was presented to the Knesset on Thursday in preparation for a first-reading vote. The plan aims to address the structural issues facing the economy, while focusing on a host of topics, including reducing the cost of living via the promotion of market competition and the reduction of regulations, streamlining excessive bureaucracy and improving the housing market, along with several other key objectives.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that the budget was biased towards infrastructure and growth, and that the aim was to maintain Israel's economy and work for the welfare of its citizens.

"This morning we put the state budget and the economic plan for 2023-2024 on the Knesset table. We have only one thing in mind - the welfare of the citizens of Israel. All of them. We put a responsible budget that is biased towards infrastructure and growth, and we are doing everything we can to maintain Israel's economy and to work for the welfare of its citizens,” he said.

He praised the work of the Finance Ministry and thanked the Speaker of the Knesset, the Knesset's Legal Counsel and his friends in the coalition for their cooperation.

The reforms included in the economic plan

Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich holds a press conference with bereaved families in the Ministry of Finance in Jerusalem on January 8, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The economic plan includes a number of key reforms, such as the National Infrastructures Law, a fund to increase investment in housing, the reform of district committees for planning and construction, and reforms to the rental market. It also includes measures to reduce the regulatory burden on food products and fruits and vegetables, reduce the phenomenon of doubling health insurance, increase competition in the payments market and reduce distortions in the insurance and savings brokerage industry.

Other reforms include easing the bureaucratic requirements for small traders, changing regulations to encourage development and innovation in pharmacy, transitioning from written payslips to digital payslips and combatting the black market and gray market crime. The plan also aims to reduce the use of fictitious invoices.

The plan will be considered by the Knesset, with a first reading vote expected in the coming days.