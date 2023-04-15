The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Government met with Moody officials over potential credit rating drop

If Israel's credit rating drops, Israel can expect a higher interest rate on short-term loans and inflation.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 15, 2023 00:17
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog have spoken to officials at Moody’s investors regarding a pending release of Israel’s credit rating.

Moody will be announcing the change on Friday.

The Finance Ministry is concerned that the protests against Israel’s judicial overhaul have caused an unfavorable change in Israel’s credit rating, according to Ynet

What is Israel’s current rating and what changes could be expected?

Israel is currently rated A1 which is an upper-medium score. This indicates that Israel is capable of repaying short-term loans.

The changing of status could dramatically impact Israel’s economy. Israel has borrowed hundreds of billions of shekels with an interest rate of 0.4% if the loan is returned within 30-100 years. Israel’s interest rate is currently at 4.5%.

Protesters block the entrance to the home of Economy Minister Nir Barkat in Jerusalem during a protest against the judicial overhaul on February 22, 2023. (credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90) Protesters block the entrance to the home of Economy Minister Nir Barkat in Jerusalem during a protest against the judicial overhaul on February 22, 2023. (credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)

The decline in the shekel’s value will likely cause increased inflation and raise Israel’s interest rates.

Moody had previously warned the government of economic impacts on its proposed legislative policies and many economists echoed these concerns.

Fitch, another credit assessor, previously chose to maintain Israel’s A+ credit rating in March, but with a caveat of its own: “Fitch believes the reform could hurt Israel’s credit profile by weakening governance indicators or if the weakening of institutional checks leads to worse policy outcomes or sustained negative investor sentiment.”

In March, Moody said the reform, if implemented in full, “could materially weaken the strength of the judiciary and be credit negative. The planned changes could also pose longer-term risks for Israel’s economic prospects, particularly capital inflows into the important high-tech sector.”

Herb Keinon contributed to this report



