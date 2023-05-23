The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Banking & Finance
 

French-Israeli billionaire Drahi boosts BT stake to 24.5%, won't make offer

The Franco-Israeli entrepreneur Patrick Drahi has since 2021 been adding to a position in Britain's 175-year-old former monopoly BT.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 23, 2023 11:36

Updated: MAY 23, 2023 11:37
Patrick Drahi, Franco-Israeli businessman and founder of cable and mobile telecoms company Altice Group attends the inauguration of the Altice Campus in Paris, France, October 9, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/PHILIPPE WOJAZER)
Patrick Drahi, Franco-Israeli businessman and founder of cable and mobile telecoms company Altice Group attends the inauguration of the Altice Campus in Paris, France, October 9, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/PHILIPPE WOJAZER)

Billionaire Patrick Drahi has increased his stake in BT to 24.5% but reiterated that he does not plan a full takeover for Britain's biggest telecoms group.

The Franco-Israeli entrepreneur has since 2021 been adding to a position in Britain's 175-year-old former monopoly BT, betting that its $20 billion investment in a new national fibre network will succeed in the long-term.

The network BT is building is viewed as critical national infrastructure by the British government, and it has in the past warned it would intervene to protect the roll-out of that network by the telecoms group if needed.

Drahi's Altice UK unit on Tuesday lifted its stake to 24.5% from 18%, days after BT's results showed the pressure its investment in the new fibre network was putting on its free cashflow. Shares in the group lost as much as 10% on Thursday, but have since recovered.

At Monday's closing price, Drahi's purchase of BT shares would have cost 961 million pounds.

Patrick Drahi (credit: ECOLE POLYTECHNIQUE UNIVERSITÉ PARIS-SACLAY/WIKIMEDIA)Patrick Drahi (credit: ECOLE POLYTECHNIQUE UNIVERSITÉ PARIS-SACLAY/WIKIMEDIA)

Enders analyst James Barford said Drahi's share purchase showed the telecoms investor's confidence that BT would in future reap the benefits of the fibre build which is expected to more than double future cash flow.

"That's possibly the opportunity that he's seen here, in that if he believes that they can deliver on that, and that it's a strong path," Barford said.

"That's possibly the opportunity that he's seen here, in that if he believes that they can deliver on that, and that it's a strong path."

James Barford

Shares in the UK telecoms monopoly struggle

Shares in BT rose 0.5% to 148 pence in early trading. The stock has struggled this decade, and is way off highs of 500 pence seen in 2015.

Investors will hope for an improvement as the completion of the new fibre network nears in 2030. BT said last week it would cut up to 55,000 jobs in future as it will not need all the contractors and engineers currently building the infrastructure.

Drahi's statement said Altice did not intend to make an offer for BT, meaning it cannot do so for six months under UK takeover rules, unless circumstances change.

A change of circumstance includes the emergence of a counteroffer for BT, or if BT's board agrees to a deal.

Drahi's Altice group controls SFR, France's second-biggest telecoms company, and he also has assets in the United States, Portugal and Israel.

Britain last year investigated Drahi's investment in BT but found there was no national security risk.

Analysts have in the past speculated Drahi could push BT, which has a market capitalisation of about 15 billion pounds ($18.93 billion), to separate its networks arm Openreach to achieve a higher valuation shorn of the risks related to BT's enterprise and consumer units.

Deutsche Telekom is BT's scond-biggest shareholder with a 12% stake, according to Refinitiv data.



Tags United Kingdom business investment investors Communication
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by