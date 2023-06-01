Israel's NewVest raises $220m. for new Private Debt 50 index fund

Israeli investment fund NewVest on May 8 raised $220 million in funds for its new Private Debt 50 index fund.

Prominent Israeli investors in the fund include Bank Hapoalim and Bar-Ilan University.

Other investors, founders and managers from the global private fund management industry such as Yuval Cohen, founder and managing partner of Fortissimo Fund; and Gil Rushinek, chair of Electra Real Estate. Another private investor is Eyal Waldman, founder of Mellanox. Each of these parties invested millions of dollars.

The Private Debt 50 index is NewVest's second investment product, bringing investors to 50 of the largest private debt funds, like those managed by Golub, Pemberton and Bain Capital. This is an asset that can provide investors with profitable returns and lower volatility than in private equity funds.

Can the index help maximize returns in investment portfolios?

NewVest was founded by Edward Talmor-Gera, son of Oded Gera, who serves as a senior adviser to the Rothschild Bank in Israel. According to him, this index can help maximize returns in investment portfolios.

Through 50 private investment funds, investors are expected to benefit from diversification, efficiency and exposure to a large part of the global private debt asset sector. He added that other investors have started to invest in NewVest through various channels, including structured products, investment certificates, wealth management platforms and an online platform.