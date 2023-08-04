The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Banking & Finance
 

Israeli Mapped in NY rings opening bell at NYSE

There are more than 400 Israeli start-ups in New York.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 4, 2023 10:12
Israeli Mapped in NY opens NYSE on July 26, 2023 (photo credit: Courtesy of Guy Franklin)
Israeli Mapped in NY opens NYSE on July 26, 2023
(photo credit: Courtesy of Guy Franklin)

The Israeli start-up platform Israeli Mapped in NY rang the opening bell to start the New York Stock Exchanges trading session last month at a festive event showcasing the strength of the Israeli high-tech community in the city.

Israeli Mapped founder and CEO Guy Franklin hosted the ceremony alongside NYSE president Lynn Martin and executives from leading Israeli start-ups, including Moovit's Assaf Rappaport, Taboola's Adam Singolda, Adam Singolda from Taboola, AI21 Studio's Ori Goshen, Dazz's Merav Bahat and others. 

NYSE has been using an opening and closing bell to signify the start and close of its daily trading sessions since 1985. There is a physical bell and an automated ringer that sounds each day. 

Israeli Mapped in NY was established to help showcase Israeli successes to the city and the world and connect Israeli entrepreneurs to local partners so they can expand in New York. Two years ago, it established an investment arm focusing on investing in Israeli companies in Series A funding rounds. 

"The number of Israeli companies in New York has experienced significant growth in recent months due to market conditions," Franklin said. "Companies that have raised funds should be here, and those that are finding it challenging to raise funds in the current market conditions understand that to achieve quicker results, they need to expand here and focus heavily on New York."

According to Franklin, New York is home to more than 400 Israeli start-ups.

Start-Up Nation Central's report earlier this week showed that private funding in Israeli companies has hit a five-year low, and investor participation has plummeted to a nine-year low.



Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by