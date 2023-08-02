Surprising setback? Survey dives into Israeli start-up scene

In this week's episode of Inside Israeli Innovation, Maayan Hoffman and Zachy Hennessey talk about the ripple effects of judicial reform on the Israeli economy in general and the high-tech sector specifically.

According to the latest report by Start-Up Nation Central (SNC), the reforms could be the catalyst for decreased funding and fewer Israeli start-ups being formed.

Hoffman talks to Eliran Elimelech, vice president of ecosystem strategy at SNC, about the organization's latest survey.

They also discuss July's scorching weather and how dinosaurs survived during this Mesozoic Era when the concentrations of CO2 in the atmosphere were around 16 times higher than now and temperatures around six to nine degrees warmer than today.

Hennessy talks about a new artificial intelligence and automated news program presented by avatar clones.

Finally, he speaks with Tami Mazel Shachar, CEO of IncrediBuild Software Ltd., about her children's book series to encourage young girls to enter the tech industry.

