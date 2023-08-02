The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Podcasts Inside Israeli Innovation

Surprising setback? Survey dives into Israeli start-up scene

Inside Israeli Innovation Ep. 18 with Maayan Hoffman and Zachy Hennessey

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 2, 2023 19:53

Updated: AUGUST 2, 2023 19:54
High-tech workers with a massive locomotive train protest against the judicial reforms in central Tel Aviv on March 9, 2023. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
High-tech workers with a massive locomotive train protest against the judicial reforms in central Tel Aviv on March 9, 2023.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

In this week's episode of Inside Israeli Innovation, Maayan Hoffman and Zachy Hennessey talk about the ripple effects of judicial reform on the Israeli economy in general and the high-tech sector specifically.

According to the latest report by Start-Up Nation Central (SNC), the reforms could be the catalyst for decreased funding and fewer Israeli start-ups being formed.

Hoffman talks to Eliran Elimelech, vice president of ecosystem strategy at SNC, about the organization's latest survey. 

They also discuss July's scorching weather and how dinosaurs survived during this Mesozoic Era when the concentrations of CO2 in the atmosphere were around 16 times higher than now and temperatures around six to nine degrees warmer than today. 

Hennessy talks about a new artificial intelligence and automated news program presented by avatar clones.

Finally, he speaks with Tami Mazel Shachar, CEO of IncrediBuild Software Ltd., about her children's book series to encourage young girls to enter the tech industry.

About Inside Israeli Innovation

Israel is the Start-up Nation, the Scale-up Nation, the Unicorn Country. Join Maayan Hoffman, Jerusalem Post Deputy CEO - Strategy & Innovation, and Zachy Hennessey, JPost Business Correspondent, for their analysis of the most critical Israeli tech innovations. In each episode, they’ll highlight a new tech trend, discuss the latest innovation news and interview at least one of Israel’s most promising companies. So if you like to know what’s on the cutting edge, this Jerusalem Post show is for you.

Listen here, on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
2

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
3

Antarctic pyramid-shaped structure under ice sheets sparks curiosity

ANTARCTICA – a raw, pristine, natural, protected and cherished environment.
4

Sweden approves Torah burning in Stockholm outside Israeli embassy

Burning books.
5

What will a divided Israel and Judea look like?

A VIEW of the settlement of Eli, in Samaria. Yesha Council deputy head Yigal Dilmoni said yesterday that turning Judea and Samaria into ‘Gush Dan east’ could significantly help the country’s housing problems.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by