The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Banking & Finance
 

Despite CPI rise by 0.3%, the future of Israel’s inflation is uncertain

While a potential slowdown in economic activity is expected, the notable wage increases and shekel devaluation are set to have serious repercussions on the Israeli inflation rate.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: AUGUST 16, 2023 16:55
An illustrative image of a financial graph and shopping bag, symbolizing rising prices and wages. (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
An illustrative image of a financial graph and shopping bag, symbolizing rising prices and wages.
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July 2023 experienced a modest increase of 0.3%, according to the most recent data from the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS). Over the past year, the index has seen a notable surge of 3.3%.

Although not a part of the CPI, housing prices also revealed interesting dynamics, with a slight 0.2% decline in the most recent survey, while still maintaining a 5.2% increase from the previous year. Notably, the cost of new apartments decreased by 0.6% this month, with a cumulative drop of 2.4% over the past nine months; according to analysis from Bank Hapoalim, the data suggests a potential continuation of this downward trend in apartment prices.

Bank Hapoalim also noted that, looking forward to the CPI’s trajectory, the recent minor uptick aligns well with predictions and projections. The annual inflation rate has decreased to 3.3%, likely influenced by the exceptionally high figures from July in the prior year. As such, the annual inflation rate will likely begin to climb as well, now that July 2022 is out of the scope of measurement.

Interestingly, there have been price reductions in categories such as furniture, home equipment, clothing, and footwear. Conversely, services, particularly rental costs, continue to climb, albeit at a more tempered pace.

“These trends are now being observed all over the world – inflation originating from the prices of services, which are more affected by global wage increases, while the prices of industrial products are falling, partly due to the moderation of economic activity, and probably also to a change in consumer preferences,” stated Bank Hapoalim.

“These trends are now being observed all over the world – inflation originating from the prices of services, which are more affected by global wage increases, while the prices of industrial products are falling, partly due to the moderation of economic activity, and probably also to a change in consumer preferences.”

Bank Hapoalim
Graph showing recession economy (credit: PIXABAY) Graph showing recession economy (credit: PIXABAY)

What will impact Israel's future inflation rate?

Inflation in the coming year will be molded by conflicting factors. While a potential slowdown in economic activity and a moderation in rental costs are expected, the notable increase in average wages throughout the past year, and the recent devaluation of the shekel’s exchange rate are projected to have serious repercussions on the inflation rate.

Given these factors, Bank Hapoalim suggested that the Bank of Israel remain cautious about its approach to inflation. “We are far from the point where the Bank of Israel can feel comfortable with inflation,” it said, noting that if the exchange rate manages to stabilize at its current level, “we assume that the Bank of Israel interest rate will remain unchanged until the middle of 2024.”

IN RESPONSE to the recently published price index, Dubi Amitai, chairman of the Presidium of the Israeli Business Sector, emphasized the significance of interpreting the economic data in light of the current challenges facing businesses.

“The index published today by the CBS reflects a decrease in the rate of inflation, which is a good thing, but it also reflects the slowdown in the economy and the decrease in demand,” he said. “This is the result of two things: the high interest rate mechanism that has been working for about six months and makes credit more expensive; and a high level of uncertainty, and from it, a slowdown in economic activity.”

Amitai cited two primary factors influencing the challenging economic conditions within the business sector. Firstly, the high uncertainty stemming from Israel’s political situation has contributed significantly. Simultaneously, a substantial rise in financing costs due to sharp interest rate increases aimed at tackling inflation has led to reduced investments, a decline in raw material imports, and a slowdown in the business sector. This situation is further exacerbated by a worrisome surge in credit volumes.

“The time has come to return to the discourse on the government’s responsibility for two things,” Amitai concluded. “Restoring confidence and reigniting the economy’s growth engines.”



Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by