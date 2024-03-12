State to pay Gaza hostages compensation for missed wages since Oct. 7

Israelis taken hostage by Hamas on October 7 will have to be paid retroactively in lieu of their monthly salaries, the Knesset Labor and Welfare Committee approved on Monday.

The committee, led by MK Israel Eichler, approved the details of an agreement between the Finance Ministry and the National Insurance Institute defining monthly compensation for the hostages' salaries.

According to this agreement, which is valid until August, the hostages will be entitled to payments as compensation for their salaries, while those who were unemployed at the time will receive a minimum of NIS 7,000 per month. This will include payments to hostages who reached the age of retirement, regardless of whether they worked before they were kidnapped by Hamas.

The funds will be transferred directly to the hostages' bank accounts and calculated based on each of their incomes, based on what was reported to the National Insurance Institute for the three months prior to their abduction.

The payment deal also stipulates that compensation would be around NIS 9,000 per month for anyone with dependent children.

The maximum compensation is set to be around NIS 49,000 per month.

"At the beginning, uniform grants were given to the families of hostages," explained Yael Goren Hezekiah, head of the Hostages and Families department at the Prime Minister's Office. "As their period in captivity unexpectedly continued, the goal was to provide compensation for the salaries the hostages earned before they were kidnapped.

"The hostages who have already returned are receiving retroactive payments."

Attorney Roni Neuber of the Justice Ministry stated: "The hostages' bank accounts are still operating, and their financial obligations continue. The hostages who returned from Gaza found out that their accounts were in overdraft. This needs to be addressed."

How will IDF soldiers held hostage in Gaza get paid?

One group exempt from this payment scheme is IDF soldiers who were taken hostages, as they will be receiving financial compensation from the IDF.

According to an IDF representative present at the committee meeting, the salary of regular soldiers stands at NIS 2,000-3,000 per month.

However, the committee demanded that the IDF have compensation for kidnapped soldiers equal to the minimum amount of compensation given to civilian hostages, which is NIS 7,000.

"A soldier gets just a few pennies each month, and this creates an unreasonable gap," Eichler said. "This needs to be addressed. Soldiers must receive at least the minimum amount set by the state."

Labor MK Gilad Kariv added, "I understand that the rationale is to pay back one's salary, but it isn't logical to create two different groups of hostages. This isn't a very large group, and it doesn't place a huge burden on the defense budget."

The IDF representatives said they would bring the issue to the relevant authorities but clarified that regardless, the soldiers held hostage would be paid through the IDF and not by the National Insurance or this deal. The committee members stated that they would stand by their decision that the soldiers must receive at least the minimum compensation, warning that if the IDF doesn't do it, the MKs will advance a bill to do so.

Meirav Leshem Gonen, mother of hostage Romi and representative of the Hostages and Families Forum, said "We operate under the assumption that the hostages will come home, and we are fighting for their rights to continue to survive when they come home."

Shimon Or, whose relative Avitan is held hostage in Gaza, added: "The most touching thing here is that the hostages are being treated as living people who need to take care of their normal lives. Whoever takes responsibility for these people is the one who will have the responsibility and the power to bring them back to their normal lives. To help them keep their salaries. To help them pay their bills. This is how we should treat the hostages."