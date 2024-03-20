The price of the Israel-Hamas war: How much will we pay for more soldiers?

The Finance Ministry released an assessment on Wednesday of the economic cost of the various alternatives for increasing the IDF's manpower.

The study found that higher economic costs stemmed from reserve duty rather than regular service.

Economic cost between men and women

The economic cost of drafting male soldiers for reserve duty is NIS 48,000 per person per month and NIS 27,000 per person per month for those in regular service, according to the report.

The economic cost caused by the extended service for women is NIS 32,000 for women in reserves and NIS 21,000 for women in regular service, the report also said. IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, March 20, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The costs are calculated including the direct cost to the economy as well as costs from delaying academic studies, loss of seniority and the impact of service on the spouse of the reservist.