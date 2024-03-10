Import reform set to cut cost of living bill drafted

The draft of an import reform bill, expected to drastically cut Israelis' cost of living, was put forward for public comment by the Health Ministry Thursday. The bill is aimed at simplifying imports of food marketed in the European Union and adopting more fully EU food and supplement regulatory standards, said the ministry.

The proposal's main goal is to adopt EU regulations in additional areas of food safety, including regulations regarding what information must be provided to consumers about food products and gluten in food, regulations about adding vitamins and minerals to food, dietary supplements, and more. The ministry added that the proposal expanded the adoption of EU regulations from the four currently adopted to 20.

"The move brings us towards harmony with European law for anything to do with food safety," said the ministry.

The ministerial Cost of Living Committee, chaired by Economy Minister Nir Barkat, approved the reform late last month. The legislation is expected to be completed by the end of April 2024.

Following other legislation aimed at lowering cost of living

The draft bill follows the 2021 Israeli Government's decision to open the market to imports and decrease the cost of living. By reducing the amount of red tape and paperwork that foreign manufacturers and importers face, the government hopes to increase market competition within Israel, thereby reducing the steep cost of living. Protesters in Jerusalem put stickers on milk cartons which said ''if there is no democracy, there is no equality.'' This was in protest of the high cost of living and done as part of the 'Disruption Day' on May 4, 2023. (credit: PANTHERS 23 JERUSALEM )

In January, State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman disclosed a report addressing the cost of living in Israel. This report revealed that food prices in Israel are 51% higher compared to European Union countries and 37% higher than the OECD average.

The draft is the first version of the law, and is available for public comment from now until March 22.

Jerusalem Post staff and Zachy Hennessey contributed to this report