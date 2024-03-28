Fighting back against antisemitism with Israel Bonds

The numbers are in, and they are grim. In the three months following the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, antisemitic incidents in the United States more than tripled, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

The organization documented 3,283 antisemitic incidents between October 7, 2023 and January 7, 2024 an increase of 360% from the same period a year earlier. At least 628 incidents were reported against Jewish institutions such as synagogues and community centers, 505 incidents occurred on college campuses, and another 246 were reported in K-12 schools.

How can concerned Americans effectively combat antisemitism in the United States and demonstrate their unwavering resolve for the State of Israel? One exceptionally effective way is to purchase Israel bonds, which help Israel strengthen its economy while maintaining the vital emotional connection between the Jewish community of the Diaspora and Israel. ISRAEL BONDS President and CEO Dani Naveh. (credit: ISRAEL BONDS)

The most direct and impactful way to support Israel

Purchasing an Israel bond is not only a smart investment – Israel has never been a day late or a penny short on paying back the principal and interest of Israel bonds – but is a vital source of economic support, especially during Israel’s current crisis.

In 2023, even before the Hamas attack, Israel Bonds had reached the billion-dollar mark in sales globally. Since the outbreak of the war, Israel Bonds has made a vital contribution to the Israeli economy. In the first four weeks of the war, Israel Bonds secured an additional $1 billion in worldwide investments, which included more than 15 US state and municipal governments and institutions.

By the end of 2023, Israel Bonds had surpassed $2.7 billion in worldwide investments, a record-breaking total in the organization’s 72-year history, more than doubling its average annual sales. Purchasers of Israel bonds made an impactful contribution to Israel.

Dani Naveh, Israel Bonds President and CEO, stated, “Israel Bonds demonstrated its strength as a meaningful powerhouse and a reliable resource for the State of Israel, especially in the crucial months following the onset of the Israel-Hamas war and will continue the campaign in full force throughout 2024.” ISRAEL BONDS National and International Chairman of the Board Andrew M. Hutter, MD, at the Kotel during the Israel Bonds Leadership Solidarity Mission to Israel. (credit: ELI DASSA)

Andrew M. Hutter, MD, Israel Bonds National and International Chairman of the Board, said, “It’s our job as the Jewish Diaspora to support Israel. We understand the importance of the State of Israel and the urgency of this moment in time. The scourge of antisemitism may not disappear, but it is good to know that there is a proven method to counter its hatred with constructive activity – purchasing an Israel bond, which helps build the land of Israel and cement ties between Israel and Jews worldwide.

“Being an investor of Israel bonds means more than just supporting Israel. It means being part of an active, high-level, engaged segment of the Jewish community with a shared interest in the State of Israel that helps unite the community,” Dr. Hutter added.

The Israel Bonds organization has a variety of divisions that meet regularly in almost every major region in the country, including Israel Bonds New Leadership, Israel Bonds Women’s Division, and Israel Bonds Medical Division, to name just a few.

“We have developed a very strong network of young professionals who actively participate in events throughout the country and around the globe,” Naveh said. “Our mission is to bring like-minded young professionals together in support of the Jewish homeland while making a smart investment. We understand the importance of nurturing future Jewish lay leaders.”

Israel bonds are not only meaningful for the Jewish community. They are also viewed as a valuable investment instrument by states and local governments in the US. Since the outbreak of the war, more than a dozen state and municipal governments and institutions have invested in Israel bonds, including New York, Ohio, Illinois, Florida, Texas, Oklahoma, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Indiana, South Carolina, and Palm Beach County, among others.

In the words of Dani Naveh, “Those who purchase Israel bonds become part of Israel’s success story. Israel bonds are more than just a smart investment. They are an investment from the heart.” Israel bonds are a smart investment with strong rates and are meaningful investments, serving as a symbolic connection with Israel and the people of Israel for Jews worldwide.

Development Corporation for Israel/Israel Bonds (“DCI”) is a broker-dealer that sells Israel bonds. The content in this article was prepared by DCI and The Jerusalem Post as part of an advertising campaign for DCI. This is not an offering which can be made only by prospectus. Read the prospectus carefully before investing to fully evaluate the risks associated with investing in Israel Bonds. Member FINRA.