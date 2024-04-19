Overnight campaign launched by Israel Bonds to support Israel in light of Iranian air strike

Last week, the world stood on edge as Iran declared an unprecedented attack against the State of Israel, Israeli authorities reported that 99% of more than 300 incoming missiles and drones were shot down, but the overnight defensive operation, Iron Shield, represents years of research and development, education, and ability to think outside the box. It also represents the longstanding impact of international investors in the State of Israel, which helped support Israel’s economy throughout the costly war with Hamas, now well into its sixth month.

Since the devastating October 7 attacks, International support through Israel Bonds (Development Corporation for Israel in the United States) has accounted for $3 billion in worldwide investments since the outbreak of the war, offering its investors the ability to support Israel where and when it needs it the most.

The Jerusalem Post sat down with Israel Bonds President and CEO Dani Naveh, former Israeli Minister, and businessman, to learn more about how Israel Bonds’s overnight campaign during the Iranian attacks has bolstered Israel’s ability to protect its citizens.

Why is it so important to invest in Israel bonds now?

This is one of the State of Israel’s most difficult hours and the most important moment for all of us. The Iranian attack last Saturday was an unprecedented threat.

I already began to initiate a special campaign of support for Israel while Iran’s attack drones and missiles were still on their way. It is clear to me that we all need to stand strong with Israel. And Israel bonds are the most direct and powerful way to demonstrate that statement and support our Jewish homeland. Since October 7th, we turned Israel Bonds from a company that brings in around $1 billion a year in worldwide sales to an enterprise that generated $2.7 billion in global sales in 2023. We have sold more than $3 billion globally since October 7th. Last Saturday, we put the pedal to the metal again. Looking ahead, when your children and grandchildren ask you what you did for Israel on the day it was attacked by Iran, which wishes to destroy the Jewish homeland, you will be able to proudly tell them: I provided the people of Israel with important funds to help them face their adversaries.

Why does Israel need investments and how are they used to support the country and its people?

According to different reports, Israel spent a billion to two billion shekels in one night to protect its people from the unprecedented attack by Iran. Every investment in Israel bonds makes an impact and can help Israel become safer and more secure.

The Israeli economy supports the war efforts, civilians, and the military personnel, while at the same time maintaining its strength. I’m proud to say that Israel bonds play a vital role in achieving that. The funds we provide are an important part of Israel’s foreign debt and are being deployed where needed the most, enabling advances in infrastructure and reconstruction to defense and much more. Each and every dollar counts; even small investments can make you a part of this important mission.

Has Israel ever defaulted on Israel bonds?

Since Israel Bonds’ inception 73 years ago, the State of Israel has always paid interest and principal on Israel bonds on time, and the Israeli economy has always demonstrated strength and resiliency after a security crisis. While no one can predict the future, I am confident this will be the same case this time as well. Hopefully, Israel will be an even safer and stronger country following this dark time.

What are your current returns on investments?

In addition to the knowledge that you are providing Israel with the financial support it needs, we also currently offer during the rate period ending April 30, 2024, a strong and steady return of more than 5% on most of our bonds, with different maturities from two to 15 years. This offers a strong income addition to your portfolio. Advertisement

How can people make an investment today?

If you have already invested in the past, you can make additional investments just by going to IsraelBonds.com and making the purchase. If you are a new investor, just go to Israelbonds.com, open an account, and make an investment today. Every Israel bond investment makes an impact and helps Israel become safer and more secure.

Israel bonds are a smart investment with strong rates and are meaningful investments, serving as a symbolic connection with Israel and the people of Israel for Jews worldwide. For more information, visit www.israelbonds.com.

Development Corporation for Israel/Israel Bonds (“DCI”) is a broker-dealer that sells Israel bonds. The content in this article was prepared by DCI and the Jerusalem Post as part of a paid advertising campaign for DCI. This is not an offering which can be made only by prospectus. Read the prospectus carefully before investing to fully evaluate the risks associated with investing in Israel Bonds. Member FINRA.