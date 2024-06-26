Israel Bonds provides a financially smart solution for combatting BDS

As campus demonstrations and protests in city streets across the world dominate headlines, the resurgence of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement has amassed a significant following since the horrific October 7 attacks on Israeli civilians and the ongoing war against Hamas. Despite outwardly presenting itself as a grassroots movement to pressure Israel to comply with international law, BDS leadership and committees are closely tied to internationally recognized terrorist organizations committed to the destruction of the Jewish State. And while the movement touts its successes, such as the 2015 closure of the SodaStream factory in Mishur Adumim, resulting in the loss of nearly 500 Palestinian jobs, the movement has largely been viewed as ineffective against Israel’s growing economy.

In 2022, the Pew Research Center found that 84% of US adults knew little to nothing about the BDS movement, with only 5% in support of Israeli divestment and boycotts. Today, however, performative boycotts even of companies that have supported Israel have become almost fashionable among extremists, bringing the movement to the forefront, with recent polls indicating a 15% rise in support from the American public. The callous anti-Israel movement spawned a rallying cry for the Development Corporation of Israel (Israel Bonds), stating that when “they say divest, we say double down.” Pro-Palestine protesters march past a Star of David made of Israeli flags on Columbia University campus, during a march in support of a protest encampment supporting Palestinians in New York City, U.S., April 29, 2024. (credit: David Dee Delgado/Reuters)

Conceived by Israel’s first Prime Minister, David Ben-Gurion, the first Israel bond was issued in 1951, which Ben-Gurion envisioned as a means to empower the global Jewish community to help build the Jewish State.

Today, Israel boasts a robust economy, recognized internationally as the “Start-Up Nation,” but that does not make it impervious to the economic implications of prolonged warfare, and the legacy of Israel Bonds has never been more prominent. Israel bonds are not earmarked for specific projects, yet they have had an impact on so many segments of Israel during the years and since October 7. With 300,000 reservists initially called up and the long-term rehabilitation of the most impacted border communities in Israel, the mission of Israel Bonds has never been more important. The Israeli economy supports this effort, and every Israel bond investor can take pride in knowing that he or she plays an important role in achieving that.

The Israeli parliament voted in March to increase the 2024 national budget by an additional 70 billion NIS, and while the Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics has announced a quarterly growth in Israel’s GDP, it still has not reached levels prior to the war.

Fortunately, Israel Bonds provides a solution for sources of financial support by offering investors strong interest rates of which most are 5-6%, even on a two-year bond, which is currently 5% (valid through June 30, 2024). Since 1951, Israel Bonds has always paid its debt principals and interest on time, and Israel Bonds is optimistic that Israel will demonstrate the same resilience as its people.

“Israel Bonds is the most powerful and significant way to connect the Diaspora to the State of Israel and its people,” explains Dr. Andrew M. Hutter, Israel Bonds US and International Chairman of the Board. “Especially at a time like the present, anything positive we can communicate about Israel and any step we can take to create connections to Israel is essential. These ways in which we stand for Israel are equally as important as the financial support that Israel Bonds secures for the building and development of Israel’s economy.”

Since October 7, Israel Bonds has seen more than $3 billion in investments worldwide, and not just from private investors. In a recent interview with Fox Business’s Liz Claman, Dani Naveh explains the tremendous bipartisan support from state treasuries, including Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Florida, New York, and more.“By investing in Israel bonds, they are delivering the message that in this time of need, Israel is not alone,” shared Naveh. “They provide funds for the United States’ best ally in the Middle East, and they get nice and steady, strong returns.”

Many local government treasuries have made their position resoundingly clear: in addition to providing practical support for America’s strongest ally and taking a strong stance against terrorism, Israel Bonds provides a sound investment to bolster their portfolios with strong and steady returns.

Highlighting the groundbreaking investment from Palm Beach Country, one of the wealthiest areas in the United States, Fox Business anchor Liz Claman reaffirms that County Comptroller Joseph Abruzzo’s decision to invest over $700 million in Israel Bonds came from his fiduciary duty to his constituents, which has already delivered over $170 million in interest payments.

“We are a global company, not just in the [United States], but in Canada, Europe, and around the world. People see this as the best way to express their support for the people of Israel,” Naveh proudly states. While the BDS movement and anti-Israel protests aim only to destroy and dismantle global support for the only democratic, Jewish State, Israel Bonds is providing a mutually beneficial solution that not only combats the effects of Israeli divestment but also offers investors the opportunity to diversify their portfolio while bolstering Israel’s economic resilience where it is most needed.

Development Corporation for Israel/Israel Bonds (“DCI”) is a broker-dealer that sells Israel bonds. The content in this article was prepared by DCI and the Jerusalem Post as part of a paid advertising campaign for DCI. This is not an offering which can be made only by prospectus. Read the prospectus carefully before investing to fully evaluate the risks associated with investing in Israel Bonds. Member FINRA.