Jerusalem Post
Separator
Business & Innovation
Separator
Banking & Finance
 

Israel GDP growth revised down to 0.3% as Gaza war takes economic toll

Along with a weakening economy, inflation has spiked and central bank officials have warned of possible interest rate increases.

By REUTERS
The Bank of Israel building is seen in Jerusalem June 16, 2020. Picture taken June 16, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZVULUN/FILE PHOTO)
The Bank of Israel building is seen in Jerusalem June 16, 2020. Picture taken June 16, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZVULUN/FILE PHOTO)

Israel's economy grew slower in the second quarter than previously thought, data showed on Tuesday, as Israel's war in Gaza against the terrorist group Hamas continued to weigh on growth.

The Central Bureau of Statistics said in its third estimate that gross domestic product ILGDP=ECI rose by an annualized 0.3 percent in the April-June period, down from 0.7 percent reported a month ago and from an initial 1.2 percent published in August.

Gains in consumer and state spending and investment in fixed assets supported the economy while exports fell.

Lower growth estimate

Last week, the Bank of Israel trimmed its Israeli economic growth estimate in 2024 to 0.5% from a prior estimate of 1.5%.

Along with a weakening economy, inflation has spiked and central bank officials have warned of possible interest rate increases. It held rates steady last week for a sixth straight policy meeting.

New Israeli Shekel banknotes and coins are seen in this picture illustration taken November 9, 2021. (credit: NIR ELIAS/REUTERS)
New Israeli Shekel banknotes and coins are seen in this picture illustration taken November 9, 2021. (credit: NIR ELIAS/REUTERS)

First-quarter GDP growth was unrevised at 17.2%, as the economy bounced back from a steep contraction in the fourth quarter of 2023 when the war began.



Related Tags
Bank of Israel
finance
economy
inflation